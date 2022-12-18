Column: Influence of celebrity and politics on Griner case

The release of American professional basketball player Brittney Griner from a Russian prison in exchange for the U.S.’ release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the merchant of death,” gave me mixed emotions. While the release of any American wrongfully detained by a foreign government is cause for celebration, I am troubled by the glaring disparities between the effort and attention given to Griner compared to other wrongfully detained Americans overseas.

I have a smattering of knowledge about wrongful detention of Americans overseas because fellow former FBI Agent Robert Levinson suffered that fate, and ultimately died in Iranian custody. I had the honor of meeting the Levinson family and saw their frustration and anguish. I participated in the efforts of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI to advocate for his release and, after he was declared dead, in the advocacy that resulted in the enactment of the federal Assistance for United States Nationals Unlawfully or Wrongfully Detained Abroad Act, known informally as the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act or Levinson Act.

The Levinson Act provides resources to families of wrongfully detained individuals and articulates 11 criteria for a determination of “wrongful detention.” The criteria are:

1. United States officials receive or possess credible information indicating innocence of the detained individual.

2. The individual is being detained solely or substantially because he or she is a United States national.

3. The individual is being detained solely or substantially to influence United States government policy or to secure economic or political concessions from the United States government.

4. The detention appears to be because the individual sought to obtain, exercise, defend or promote freedom of the press, freedom of religion or the right to peacefully assemble.

5. The individual is being detained in violation of the laws of the detaining country.

6. Independent nongovernmental organizations or journalists have raised legitimate questions about the innocence of the detained individual.

7. The United States’ mission in the country where the individual is being detained has received credible reports that the detention is a pretext for an illegitimate purpose.

8. The individual is detained in a country where the Department of State has determined in its annual human rights reports that the judicial system is not independent or impartial, is susceptible to corruption, or is incapable of rendering just verdicts.

9. The individual is being detained in inhumane conditions.

10. Due process of law has been sufficiently impaired so as to render the detention arbitrary.

11. United States diplomatic engagement is likely necessary to secure the release of the detained individual.

Most of these criteria do not apply to Griner, who pleaded guilty and admitted violating Russian laws prohibiting possession of cannabis while asserting the possession was accidental and that it was medically prescribed to treat pain. The criteria about the lack of independence of the judiciary, detention under inhumane conditions, impaired due process or diplomatic engagement being necessary are applicable; however, that prompts questions about why her case was handled differently than that of Marc Fogel, one of the two other Americans now wrongfully detained in Russia.

Marc Fogel is an American educator who was teaching at the Anglo-American School in Moscow. He has been imprisoned in Russia since a small amount of cannabis was found in his luggage by Russian customs officials just six months before Griner was detained at the same airport. The drugs had been prescribed by doctors in the U.S. to help treat chronic pain and consisted of cannabis oil canisters, the same as Griner’s situation. A Russian court convicted and sentenced him to 14 years in a penal colony, just like Griner, although her sentence was nine years.

While Fogel’s case is factually and contemporaneously identical to Griner’s, the Biden Administration has done little to seek his release and his case has received scant media coverage. The U.S. State Department has not even designated him as “wrongfully detained” despite bipartisan requests from members of Congress, Fogel’s family, and his lawyers.

The vastly different approaches to two nearly identical cases are extremely troubling, as is the great disparity in media attention and interest. The obvious difference between the two cases is that Griner is a well-known, Black, openly gay, female athlete in a same-sex marriage who gained notoriety for refusing to be on the basketball court during the playing of the national anthem as a protest against racism while Fogel has none of those attributes.

The James Foley Foundation lists 60 Americans who are being wrongfully detained in foreign countries. What is being done to seek their freedom and why are they not getting the media attention that was given to Brittney Griner?

The American public should be concerned about the undue influence of celebrity and the apparent political motivation to garner favor with selected constituencies that permeate Griner’s case. Celebrity and politics should not determine who gets rescued. Perhaps some collective introspection regarding whether contemporary American society places too much value on celebrity is also warranted.