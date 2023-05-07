Nebraska’s brain drain is a challenge for employers. With the exception of 2010, those moving away exceed those coming to Nebraska. Those leaving consist largely of two age groups: recent college graduates (25 to 34) and retirees (55 to 65+).

Specifically, future workers or young professionals (YPs) and those taking a lifetime of savings are leaving.

For some time we’ve had the nation’s lowest unemployment rate. However, these are often low-skill, low-income jobs. In addition, Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties are drawing residents from Nebraska’s other 90 rural counties.

“Wednesday morning at five o’clock

As the day begin, silently closing her bedroom door.

Leaving the note that she hoped would say more,”

— “She’s Leaving Home,” The Beatles

Recently, Lancaster County Clerk Matt Hansen tweeted, “Why are young people moving away and what can be done to get you to move back?” Most responses pointed to the toxicity of political extremism including the democracy-destroying effects of dark money on politics.

Additional comments noted the lack of diversity and career opportunities. Recently, reports substantiate these concerns.

“She goes down the stairs to the kitchen, clutching her handkerchief.

Quietly turning the backdoor key, stepping outside, she is free.”

Lacking mountains, oceans or the entertainment options offered in larger markets, young people understandably want to see the world. But many leave with a round-trip ticket in their pocket. The Boomerang Effect is when college graduates leave only to move back as they enter their child-rearing years. By a large margin, 78% of those leaving reported “professional growth and/or development” was important when deciding to relocate: however, 80% reported that “values or culture of the new community” were either “very” or “moderately important” to their decision.

Younger people want to live in communities that place a higher value on diversity and are politically less toxic. Young workers will forego salaries and benefits to work for organizations that demonstrate social responsibility.

“She, ... (we gave her most of our lives)

Is leaving (sacrificed most of our lives)

Home (we gave her everything money could buy).”

Those moving away are most likely doing so because of a change in marital status or some other family reason, cheaper housing or to attend college. However, when asked what’s preventing them from moving back, most said a lack of diversity (25%), 16% reported political climate (and weather), 13% said taxes and 7% reported “closed-mindedness.”

An Open Sky Policy Institute webinar reported that “people move to follow jobs.” Additionally, “taxes are not a big part of the decision calculus.”

Clearly, Nebraska’s brain drain is exacerbated by what is said and how we say it.

“Standing alone at the top of the stairs,

She breaks down and cries to her husband,

Daddy, our baby’s gone.

Why would she treat us so thoughtlessly?

How could she do this to me?”

While some tie diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to the fear-mongering of wokeism, in 2016 Omaha’s Chamber of Commerce launched CODE or Commitment to Opportunity, Diversity and Equity. CODE is an effort to increase workplace diversity to more accurately reflect Omaha’s demographics. A 2017 Data Users Conference presentation found that among Omaha’s African-Americans, key quality of life variables have improved and/or exceed national averages including increased graduation and bachelor degrees, single-home and business ownership, while poverty rates and long-term unemployment rates trended downward.

The Chamber and Urban League reported 48% of YPs moved to Omaha from elsewhere, while another 19% boomeranged back. However, 80% reported preferring to live elsewhere. This number rose to 87% among African-American YPs. Yet, when asked specifically, YPs give Omaha high marks for “finding what I need” (68%), “feeling like a community member” (65%), and “bonding with the community,” (70%).

“She (what did we do that was wrong?)

Is having (we didn’t know it was wrong)

Something inside, that was always denied,

For so many years, She’s leaving home.”

Responsible citizenship is your choice. At the heart of this issue is creating a community that is good for everyone and thereby good for business. Civil discussions about how to responsibly respond to evolving DEI standards are good for everyone. The language and tactics used in these conversations matter. Young Nebraskans are listening and they’ve been voting with their feet.

Positive efforts have been ongoing for years. Like most things, stemming the brain drain asks individual Nebraskans to consider how their actions, words and values affect others and thereby the economy. Elevating anxiety by driving fears over demographic change may win votes but it’s a long-term net negative for Nebraska.

Let’s choose to pursue a healthy political climate by rejecting hyper-partisanship, including MAGA-extremism. The Unicameral could help by passing campaign laws effectively tamping-down dark money politics.

When Nebraskans engage in calm, fact-based conversations on inclusion, it will signal to YPs that Nebraska is welcoming to everyone.