It has historically been the case that a disproportionate number of women, particularly women of color, work in lower wage jobs.

My mother was one of those women.

When I was growing up, my mother was a factory worker at Purex soap company, which was located south of downtown near Little Italy. Working in the production plant for nine years, she held various positions, worked various shifts, and was paid a low wage. When she started, she worked third shift as a packer on the assembly line. By the time her employment ended she was a first shift forklift driver. Over time, her shifts got better, the work got easier and safer — on the assembly line one night, the tip of her finger was sliced off — and the pay increased, but only by a few cents per hour with each new position.

When she reminisces about her time there, she often says that she is proud that “the women ran the production plant.” However, I think the deeper point is that all of the lower-paying production jobs were held by women. They were supervised by men. The company was run by men. The soap was made in a separate warehouse, by men, and then brought over for the women factory workers to package, assemble and prepare for shipping.

You see, one of the most significant reasons for persistent wage inequity is occupational segregation by gender and race. Women are paid less than men. Blacks are paid less than Whites. Combine those two workplace patterns, and you can see where Black women wind up.

Black women are more likely to work in lower-paying service occupations (like food service, domestic work and health care assistance) and less likely to work in the higher-paying engineering and tech fields or managerial positions. We are allowed to do the laundry, but we don’t get to make the soap.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the percentage of Black women who are full-time minimum-wage workers is higher than that of any other racial group.

The pay gap starts early and continues relentlessly. My introduction into the workforce began in the food service industry at the age of 15. I was paid minimum wage to work on the salad bar at Bonanza. When I started that job I was unaware that I was in a lower paying occupation and that Black girls are paid less than boys the same age — and the gap only grows from there, despite educational attainment.

I worked my way through school. I attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha part time while being a full time wife and mother and holding down a full time job at this very paper. I graduated from college, not knowing that the wage gap actually widens for educated Black women. According to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Education, women have been earning more degrees than men every year since 1987. In the 2019-20 academic year, women earned 14,884 of the 25,745 postsecondary degrees awarded in Nebraska.

Black women enroll in college at higher rates than men overall and — most notably — at higher rates than White men. But the gap is largest for Black women who have bachelor’s degrees — they earn 36% less than similarly educated White men, on average. Even in the same job, Black women get paid less than White men.

These disparities affect not only individuals, but also the people around them. Since more than 80% of Black mothers are the sole breadwinner, primary breadwinner, or at least co-breadwinner for their households, a fair salary can mean the difference between struggling and sustainability for a family.

If women of color are perpetually underpaid, these wage losses grow over time and accumulate. Women of color have less money for basic family necessities like rent, groceries, and school supplies. Over time, their families have less ability to invest in savings, higher education or property. Their families are less able to build generational wealth.

It’s not a matter of failing to work to support their families. As equal, primary or sole earners, women of color have been, and continue to play a key role in keeping the U.S. economy afloat.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Black women’s labor force participation rate in 2019 was 60.5% compared with 56.8% for White women. A year later, in the midst of the pandemic, 58.8% of Black women still were in the labor force, compared to 56.2% for women overall.

But our country systematically devalues women of color and their labor. This persistent wage gap is driven in part by gender and racial discrimination, even though the Equal Pay Act has been a law since 1963.

In 2021, the median pay for full-time women workers was about 83% of men’s pay, according to federal data, and women make less than their male counterparts in nearly all fields. For women of color, the numbers are even worse. A report by the National Partnership for Women and Families found that Black women make 64 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. For Latina women, it’s 54 cents and for Native American women, it’s just 51 cents.

In practice, as long as women of color disproportionately work in lower wage industries, pay gaps will persist. Policymakers need to consider ways to remedy those inequities, given the current and long-term implications for those women and their families.

As a single mother, with no college education at the time, my mother felt her job at the soap company was right for her. She worked with like-minded women. These women were predominantly Black mothers who would carpool together, from the same neighborhood, to get to these low-paying jobs that they needed to help support or provide sole support for their families.

And they and their families sacrificed. When my mother started this job working third shift, she couldn’t be there when I got home from school. In the mornings when I left for school, she was sleeping, because she didn’t get home to bed until after 1 a.m. because of her job. The solution for her caregiving challenges was to make sure I had my key so I could get in the house when I got home.

My mother has recently exited the workforce. She went to college later in life, raised children and grandchildren, achieved a managerial position at her current job and retired at the end of June. She worked for decades to provide for her family and I commend her for a job well done.

But for the rest of the country, the job of closing the wage gap is not finished.