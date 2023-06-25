This month, we observed the wonderful community celebration of Juneteenth. In Omaha, that celebration is manifested with a fantastic, orchestrated and entertaining parade, and multiple festivals that display the history, cultural, cuisine and music of the African American experience.

Juneteenth is an opportunity for the African American community to celebrate all of this, as well as to display and project all the goodness thereof, to the community at large. I, too, celebrate the celebrations, but I urge all to add reflections to the process. We invite all to enjoy Juneteenth, but it is singularly, and uniquely, an African American celebration. We celebrate for our own reasons, in our own way.

I beg to add to the celebrations, a need for African Americans to use Juneteenth as a time of reflection. African Americans need to reflect on our Juneteenth experience. African Americans have been used and abused. The celebrations realistically, are momentary, both nationally and in North Omaha. Celebrating in North Omaha must realistically be looked at as a paradox. Yes, we’ve had moments to celebrate, but after reflection, celebrations give way to the paradoxical realities. The short list includes lynchings, red-lining, segregation, segregated education, rampant disparities and economic devastation.

We celebrated Juneteenth in North Omaha on June 17, but on June 16, we honored and held up the name of Vivian Strong. At the age of 14, Vivian Strong was murdered by a policeman, for no criminal reason, in broad daylight, in front of witnesses, without cause and without accountability. The community honored and celebrated her short life, yet we paradoxically attempt to reconcile the Emancipation of 1865 with the realities of 1969, the year Vivian Strong was murdered.

So as a community elder, I, too, celebrate the Emancipation Proclamation, but I also celebrate our community, North Omaha, for its endurance of all the inequities we’ve experienced since the Emancipation Proclamation. I propose to North Omaha that in 2023, after generations of poverty and disinvestment, that we’ve reached the point where we should see the need for “self-emancipation.” We don’t have Abe Lincoln to rely on and we have a complex past of not being able to rely on the fairness and equality of our Omaha community at large.

We need to self-emancipate.

For example, the fragility of our plight, whether it be the current trend of summarily dismissing of our leaders by other Omaha leadership, or the lack of significant progress of diverse, equitable and inclusive policies in Omaha corporations and organizations.

My challenge to North Omaha is to self-emancipate by holding our own community responsible for irresponsible violence; holding our own community responsible for irresponsible educational gaps; holding our own community responsible for horrible voting and community engagement; holding our own community responsible for our own destiny. We need to self-emancipate and celebrate our destiny. North Omaha will bloom as its history, culture and heritage, are celebrated every day, not just on Juneteenth weekend.

This week, my organization is taking 45 youth on a week-long tour that teaches Black history, including the Civil Rights Movement. We travel throughout the Southern states to try and spark a fire of self-emancipation in our youth as efforts continue abound to stifle the teaching of our history. To my community, I say take a stand. Be a difference-maker from within. And to those who are outside the North Omaha community, take a stand and be promise keepers. Resist the paradox.