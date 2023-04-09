“A man and his money are soon parted.” This 16th-century adage holds true today and applies in the collective sense — a state also can squander money foolishly.

Nebraska’s failure to enact criminal justice reform is a case in point. Despite declining prison admissions, prison populations have increased. Despite spending more taxpayer dollars on corrections, public safety has not improved. Despite proposals offering data-driven, evidence-based solutions, the Nebraska Legislature has failed to address this problem.

In the last decade, Nebraska’s prison admissions have decreased by 21%, yet the state prison system is among the most overcrowded in the country. In fact, because sentence lengths have increased by 38%, Nebraska is one of only a handful of states with a higher incarceration rate than 10 years ago.

Harsh sentences for minor nonviolent crimes, narrowed parole eligibility and “tough on crime” attitudes have prevailed — even with substantial evidence demonstrating their harmful social and economic effects.

Of course, overpopulated prisons consume huge financial resources. In 2020, corrections expenditures cost over $272 million in taxpayer dollars, a 50% increase since 2011. Now, the state may have no choice but to spend millions more to build a new prison and possibly renovate the state penitentiary as well.

But state crime data reveals our current system doesn’t improve public safety, deter criminal activity or reduce recidivism. Thus, in 2021 Nebraska participated in the Justice Reinvestment Initiative (JRI), a national program that aimed to make common-sense criminal justice reforms by facilitating collaboration among politically diverse groups. Leaders from the three branches of government formed the Nebraska Criminal Justice Reinvestment Working Group, partnering with the JRI to develop policy recommendations including:

Problem Solving CourtsIncrease the number of and expand eligibility for problem–solving courts; require problem–solving courts to meet national best-practices standards.

Sentencing ReformDiscourage the use of mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent felonies. Nebraska’s JRI Working Group discussed allowing judges greater discretion in sentencing and prioritizing serious offenders convicted of violent crimes or sex offenses for state prison beds.

Modify drug possession penalties to create a misdemeanor-level offense and reduce drug possession charges for small amounts of controlled substances.

Narrow sentencing ranges, specifically tailoring punishments to the level of seriousness. Since some offenses are treated differently across the state, broad sentencing ranges has contributed to inconsistent sentences for the same or similar convictions.

Reduce “jamming out” releases. A review of Nebraska’s sentencing policies found that 27% of offenders released in 2020 completed flat sentences, meaning the person served their time and were released without supervision. Better sentencing policies would encourage inmates from participating in programming while incarcerated and would ensure parole supervision at the end of confinement.

Reduce the use of consecutive sentences and require courts to identify specific aggravating factors before imposing consecutive sentences.

Parole ReformEstablish a streamlined parole process for “qualified” offenders. Model prisoners could establish a contract with the Board of Parole two years before their eligibility date. If certain requirements were met, parole would be granted.

Improve sentencing policies to ensure parole supervision at the end of confinement.

Create a geriatric parole mechanism for individuals 70 years of age and older who have served at least 15 years of their sentence. These persons no longer constitute a significant risk to public safety and are increasingly expensive to incarcerate.

Thirty-five other states worked with the JRI, put criminal justice reforms in place, and subsequently experienced a steady decline in crime rates and imprisonment rates. Sadly, Nebraska did not take similar action. The legislature failed to enact the bill that incorporated the Working Group’s recommendations.

It’s time for Nebraska to stop misspending state resources. This year, LB 50 is the legislative vehicle for proven criminal justice system reforms that address prison overcrowding, reduce recidivism, strengthen communities, and economize state resources for other critical needs — without endangering public safety.

Make sure your state representative knows that it’s time for Nebraska to apply the research and data, to listen to the expertise of the Working Group, and to follow the lead of 35 red and blue states. Call your senator and ask for their support for LB 50.