COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

Column: LB284 well-intentioned but could have negative unintended consequences

Legislative Bill 284, the Municipal Police Oversight Act, was recently introduced in the Unicameral by Nebraska State Sen. Terrell McKinney to increase police accountability.

Among its provisions, the bill requires metropolitan and primary class cities to create citizen police oversight boards, bars law enforcement from maintaining lists of suspected gang members, requires the publication of Brady-Giglio Lists of officers with credibility issues and requires a bachelor’s degree for law enforcement officers.

Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.

I am a proponent of police accountability and have conducted or overseen numerous investigations of police corruption or civil rights violations during my 30-year FBI career. However, I have serious reservations about this bill and believe its enactment would be unwise.

First of all, the citizen police oversight board requirement would affect only Omaha and Lincoln based on population. Singling out these two cities could make it harder for them to recruit and retain quality police officers, thus decreasing professionalism in policing rather than increasing accountability. Moreover, accountability should equitably apply to all police agencies in the state, not just Omaha and Lincoln.

While citizen police oversight boards can be beneficial, success is all-too-often elusive. To succeed, such boards need a cadre of skilled investigators with substantive authority, extensive knowledge of police procedures, and effective leadership. These investigators must have credibility, independence and the trust and confidence of both the community and the police.

Creating and sustaining such entities would be an expensive unfunded mandate requiring diversion of funds from other initiatives and would likely require revisions of relevant municipal statutes, personnel policies, and labor contracts to be effective. It can also erode the authority of the police agency heads who are in the best position to ensure accountability and have strong incentives to do so.

Nebraska already has an independent oversight agency with jurisdiction over all law enforcement agencies of the state: the Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, commonly known as the Crime Commission. The commission has the authority to revoke the certification of Nebraska law enforcement officers, a staff of experienced investigators with the requisite authority, and established procedures for addressing allegations of law enforcement misconduct. Members of the commission include the state attorney general, citizens at-large appointed by the governor, designated criminal justice agency heads, representatives of juvenile justice agencies, a county attorney and a mayor or city manager selected by the governor and the chairperson of the Police Standards Advisory Council.

While most allegations of misconduct are referred to the Crime Commission by police agency heads, any citizen can directly file complaints of police misconduct with the executive director of the Crime Commission. There is no need to create citizen oversight boards when an effective, independent oversight agency already exists.

Legislative Bill 284’s prohibition of law enforcement lists of suspected gang members would harm public safety. Street gangs typically do not maintain membership rosters or issue membership cards. Determining the membership and the leadership hierarchy of gangs is based on observed associations and behaviors. Street names are generally used and gang members often do not know each other’s real names. Most street gangs have no formal leadership structure; the most active or violent members usually lead the gang. Law enforcement cannot effectively address gang violence and crimes without knowing who the gang members are, which requires maintaining lists of suspected gang members.

The requirement to publicize Brady-Giglio Lists would have adverse consequences as well. Brady-Giglio refers to U.S. Supreme Court rulings that prosecutors must disclose exculpatory evidence material to a defendant’s guilt or punishment, and that such evidence includes information that could impeach the credibility and truthfulness of witnesses including police officers.

The problem is there are no established standards for what conduct will result in an officer being listed or the level of proof required, and there is no due process afforded to officers. Placing an officer on a Brady-Giglio List is solely at the discretion of prosecutors and agency administrators and there is no requirement to notify the officer. Officers have been listed for everything from supporting the wrong candidate in a district attorney’s election to complaining to city officials about corruption in the department. Publicizing these lists could damage good officers’ careers and reputations and is rife with opportunities for abuse.

Finally, the requirement for officers to have a bachelor’s degree will present significant staffing challenges for smaller police departments paying modest salaries; some rural departments might be forced to disband entirely. It will also decrease the diversity of Nebraska police departments. 2021 U.S. Census data on people with a bachelor’s degree, 18 years old and older, shows 78.8% were White, 10.0% were Hispanic, 9.3% were Asian, and 9.2% were Black. Requiring police officers to have a bachelor’s degree would result in fewer police officers of color.

Enactment of LB284 would likely have deleterious impacts on the constituency represented by Sen. McKinney, whose Omaha district has a significant Black population. It could make it harder for Omaha to recruit and retain a professional police force, hinder the efforts of police to deal with gang violence and gang crime, reduce the diversity of police departments and reduce opportunities for Black people seeking a law enforcement career. This is a classic example of a well-intentioned but ill-advised action with negative unintended consequences.

