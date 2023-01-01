Column: Let's maintain the uniquely rational nature of Nebraska politics

In school, we learned about our unicameral Legislature and how Nebraska’s political system is unique. As one of only two states to divide their Electoral College votes, Nebraska voters are afforded a louder voice in presidential elections.

And this arguably affords Nebraska voters the most empowered voice of any state legislature. As governor, Bob Kerrey worked with senators in the Unicameral. Kerrey also served 12 years in the U.S. Senate. When asked, he shared that in creating the Unicameral, Nebraskan George Norris “led the successful effort to terminate both of these institutions with a constitutional amendment that abolished one of the legislative bodies and ended the practice of identifying a candidate’s political party on the ballot. Together, these two have given Nebraskans the most efficient and responsive legislature in the country.”

Norris served in the U.S. Senate from 1913 to 1933. His legacy includes the creation of our Unicameral. Norris’ “Rubber and Glass Campaign” fought for the one-house legislature because it made elected officials more accountable to voters, tamped down party influence, held the governor’s office in check, and thwarted special interest groups.

Today, the vast majority of Americans view our political system as untrustworthy. PEW Research finds only 7% of conservatives and 32% of centrist Democrats trust government.

After Watergate, Congress responded with efforts to make governance more transparent. Research found that that elected officials’ motivations and behaviors changed, but not for the better (Zelizer). Officials took positions based upon polls, media attention and manipulating the appearance of their actions to appease voters (Heclo). Cross-aisle engagement and compromise went down as partisan rhetoric demonizing the opposition went up and divides got deeper (Fiorina). Supporting and passing legislation was bogged down as partisans punished officials for deviations from the party line.

Instead of governing, elected officials focused on reelection in lieu of tackling tough issues and making hard choices. Statesmen morphed into politicians as political action committees (PACs) and special interest groups successfully drowned out the voice of voters with big donations by funding campaigns of compliant candidates, and, as we saw in 2022, let the wealthy exploit anonymous dark money campaigns to run brutally negative ads against others such as Brett Lindstrom and Tony Vargas.

Lee Terry told me the only time he could discuss issues across the aisle was when the congressmen flew on military planes overseas, and thereby would not be seen talking.

Since its inception 85 years ago, the nonpartisan Unicameral has voted secretly for the body’s leadership. Next week, a motion is expected that will make these votes public. This would be the culmination of an effort pushed by the Nebraska First PAC. Nebraska First was founded and funded by Donald Trump endorsed, unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster.

Lead by Rod Edwards, Nebraska First argues, “Electing leadership by a secret and unrecorded ballot deprives everyday Nebraskans of information they could use when deciding who to elect as their state senator. Additionally, keeping the leadership votes a secret gives even more power and influence to lobbyists, special interests, and Capitol insiders. Most citizens are not aware of this practice and most would not support the secrecy if they knew.”

Sounds reasonable, or does it?

When the nation’s founders met to write the U.S. Constitution, they cloaked the windows and forbade transcripts of the process so that participants could act and speak freely. Those who participated in composing the Constitution, a document written and debated in secret, include George Washington, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin and Roger Sherman. Of the 55 that participated, 40 had or would serve in a legislative body.

Along with Maine, Nebraska is the most moderate state in the Union. Certainly the officially nonpartisan Unicameral and the diminished role of political parties factor into the calm and uniquely rational nature of Nebraska politics.

Today, officials bemoan the “brain drain” as young Nebraskans move for work to other states. Over the last four years, I have read 1,000 essays that asked students to describe America in 25 years. By very large numbers, their essays describe a failed political system, inequality and an unhealthy cynicism of ever achieving the “American Dream.”

Nationally, those under 40 prefer socialism to capitalism. If we’re serious about slowing Nebraska’s brain drain, elevating vitriolic partisanship is exactly the wrong thing to do.

Today, I doubt most Nebraska could name the Unicameral speaker: Mike Hilgers steps down to become state’s attorney general in January. And yet, despite the fact Nebraska voters are 49% Republican, 28% Democrats and 23% other, the system has worked according to Norris’ plan since 1937. Unnecessary transparency will, as we’ve all seen in the U.S. Senate and Congress, strengthen political party control, increase partisan extremism and gag voters.

Students of our model of self-governance know that the system was designed to be slow and inefficient: thereby forcing the political debate, negotiation and compromise. By doing so, it gives voice to those in the minority and stops political extremism.

“Nebraskans should listen to Mr. Herbster and ask themselves this question: Do you like what you seen in our nation’s Capitol? Do you want our legislature to behave like the Congress?” — Bob Kerrey.

Protect your vote and contact your state senator today: nebraskalegislature.gov/senators/senator_find.php.