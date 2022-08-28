Column: Malcolm X is the best example of a Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee

Malcolm X, the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for Black people, survived the first round of cuts to remain in the running for the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

On Aug. 12, the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission reduced the latest list of nominees from eight to three. On Sept. 12, they do the final vote. Right now, Malcolm X is in second behind Louise Pound, an innovative scholar and athlete. The other candidate is Howard Hanson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and musician. Both are White.

As Nebraskans, we all think we know at least a piece of Malcolm X’s story, right? Well, let’s look at what we know about one of the most pivotal figures in civil rights history and why he deserves the honor of being the first Black person inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

Malcolm X was born 97 years ago in 1925. He spent his first 18 months of life here in Omaha. He and his family might have stayed longer had they not been targeted and terrorized in their family home by the Ku Klux Klan. At the time, the KKK was a statewide organization with more than 40,000 members active throughout Nebraska, including Omaha and many other communities. Additionally, Omaha had experienced some of the worst racially motivated riots in 1919 that resulted in the vigilante beating, hanging and burning of Will Brown. During those riots, the mayor, who was White, was beaten and almost died while trying to stop the violence.

Since being kidnapped and brought to this country in chains more than 400 years ago, Black people have understood that there are places — states, cities, towns and neighborhoods — that they can’t go to or remain in because a racist mentality could cost them their lives.

In his autobiography, Malcolm X described the racial terrorism his family experienced even before he was born.

Chapter one of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” begins with this sentence: “When my mother was pregnant with me, she told me later, a party of hooded Ku Klux Klan riders galloped up to our home in Omaha, Nebraska, one night.”

Imagine you and your family having to flee from a place in order to continue living. Regardless of your age, that place and that experience would have an impactful influence on your life — for the rest of your life.

Under state law, to be included in the Hall of Fame, people must have been born in Nebraska or gained prominence while living in Nebraska or have lived in the state and their residence in the state be an important influence on their lives that contributed to their greatness.

A candidate need only meet one of these criteria to be included.

Malcolm X meets at least two of those requirements. He was born in Nebraska and the very reason he didn’t stay here for long became an important factor in his life.

In his short lifetime, Malcolm X evolved as a man and as a civil rights leader. He went from criminal to thinker, from convict to advocate of human rights.

When Malcolm X was assassinated by a gunman 57 years ago, many viewed him as a troublemaker, a Marxist and a purveyor of violence. Yet in 1998, Time magazine declared his autobiography one of the top 10 groundbreaking books of the 20th century.

The autobiography gives his fascinating perspective on the inherent racism in a society that denies its non-White citizens the opportunity to live the American dream. It gives extraordinary insight into the most urgent issues of our own time.

Does everyone agree with his views? Of course not.

But that could be said of J. Sterling Morton, for example. He’s already in the Nebraska and Agriculture Halls of Fame. Like Malcolm X, he was an author. He was the “author of Arbor Day” as the inscription reads beneath the monumental bronze statue that honors him in Nebraska City. He was the author of one of the earliest newspapers in the Territory of Nebraska and the author of many of the territory’s first laws. He was also the author of the “Illustrated History of Nebraska.” These compilations by Morton were disgusting revisionist history that wiped the abolitionist Republicans from the story of the state and displayed his hatred for people who weren’t White.

He wanted Nebraska to be a slave state, and in his book, he proudly documented one of the resolutions he authored for the territory’s 1864 Democratic platform:

“Resolved, That negroes are neither by nature nor by education, entitled to political nor social equality with the white race, that we are opposed to permitting them to hold office in the territory themselves or to vote for others for office; that we are bitterly hostile to the project of amending the Organic Act (the proposed statehood law) so as to permit them to vote.”

Morton began this final work in the late 1890s, and it was published shortly after his death in 1902. I’m sure his racist beliefs and writings, which do not resonate worldwide or even in Nebraska, are not the reason he is in the Hall of Fame. They were too controversial. The focus is more on him being the U.S. secretary of agriculture and founder of Arbor Day.

This is the fourth attempt to put one of Omaha’s most famous native sons into the Hall of Fame.

Not only did Malcolm the man evolve, his Omaha birthsite has evolved as well. Once an overgrown lot, the site is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The site sits on 17 acres in the heart of North Omaha. It features peaceful gardens, a greenhouse and visitors center and serves as a memorial for the birthplace of Malcolm X. Last year, it was one of the 70 stops recognized in the state’s tourism passport program.

But the importance of Malcolm X for Nebraska goes far beyond tourism. He deserves to be in the state’s Hall of Fame because of his vision and legacy.

As he once said: “In fact, once he is motivated no one can change more completely than the man who has been at the bottom. I call myself the best example of that.”

Read his words and speeches. His life stands as the definitive statement of a movement and a man whose work was never completed but whose message is timeless.

Nebraska is integrally tied to Malcolm X’s history. To leave him out of the Hall of Fame says more about us as a state than it does about one of the most influential civil rights leaders in the world.