Column: North Omaha begins a new chapter

On July 4, of this year, I turned 80 years old. I have lived, witnessed, experienced and even studied, the evolution of my beloved North Omaha, for my entire years. I have studied the fact that we have had two lynchings in Omaha, we’ve experienced the devastating effects, of racism, discriminatory practices, redlining, segregated schools, lack of access to public and private accommodations, and — because of race — the killing of 14-year-old Vivian Strong, by police in 1969.

Yet despite that, I’ve witnessed the glory of North Omaha, and its wonderful history, heritage and culture. We have produced, some of the greatest people in America, in every aspect of life: athletics, (God bless our beloved, late Marlin Briscoe), professions, the arts, music, and in business, all of which are too numerous to mention, but worthy to be noted in the aggregate.

In the past, North Omaha was vibrant in every way: in church, in commerce and community. While we were a poverty-stricken community, we were rich in our culture and in our social fiber and family. When discriminated against, in most areas within our community, we produced our own alternatives. Two examples: When White mortuaries refused to bury Blacks, we created generationally successful mortuaries of our own. And when the daily newspaper produced only bad and biased news about African Americans in North Omaha, we created our own, evidenced by the long-standing Black newspaper, the Omaha Star.

The focus of this article is the historical economic devastation that this community experienced for generations, and in my lifetime. My generation, in large percentages, left Nebraska as soon as we were mature enough or we had completed our high school or college educations. We left Nebraska to seek opportunities that were not available to us in our hometown. I could be counted in that number. But when we left, we drained our beloved North Omaha of our valuable brain power, our financial potential, and our talents and skills. The community was destroyed repeatedly, from the killing of Vivian Strong, to the tumultuous times in the 1960s, and more. These destructive events devastated our community and its vibrancy. The north freeway cut a slice through North Omaha and caused unrepairable damage to our culture and economics. The resulting accumulation of these facts left North Omaha economically devastated. Evidence of that devastation that can still be seen in the community.

I provide a service called the North Omaha Legacy Tours, where I tour our key corridors and teach about our culture and history. Part of that education involves the residual, and currently present remains from years of economic devastation. That story is made more horrible by the fact that, in spite of all of the wonderful people and history and culture, there has been 40 to 50 years of economic neglect and disinvestment in North Omaha.

I submit to you that today North Omaha is turning the pages of history and beginning a new chapter. That chapter promises the long-awaited, thoughtful and substantial, albeit not yet comprehensive, development . I submit the evidence of this new chapter, 10 wonderful, small to large, economic development projects that are at different stages, but are all essential to the new chapter of development in North Omaha:

1. The total renovation of the northwest corner sector of 24th and Lake, where the organization Fabric Spark has totally renovated and upgraded the buildings from Lake Street to Ohio Street, and a new music and arts venue called North Omaha Music and Arts (NOMA).

2. The Union for Contemporary Arts, which provides wonderful programming related to the arts and more, on the southeast corner of 24th and Lake.

3. On the southwest corner of 24th and Lake is the new and exciting Revive Center, which includes a place for meetings, lunch and events.

4. On the northeast corner of 24th and Lake, is the exciting and dramatic plan for a $40 million multi-use complex, built by African American businesswoman Carmen Tapio’s Forever North Development.

5. The planned, new Black Box Theater Complex, to be named after Shirley Tyree, being built by the Union for Contemporary Arts, and will provide a new live theater space, a block off of on North 24th Street.

6. The newly established, community-owned financial institution in the historic Carver Savings and Loans building space, half a block off 24th Street. This project came from the partnership of Willie and Yolanda Barney, Martin and Lynnell Williams, and American National Bank.

7. The Small Business Complex, developed by the Omaha Economic Development Corporation, that includes small spaces for businesses, a restaurant, and more, in the newly developed Fair Deal Village at 24th and Burdette.

8. The potential new and wonderful development in the Omaha OIC building, which has sat empty for nearly 20 years, and is now promised to provide an exciting venue.

9. Three significant renovations of the old Carnation Ballroom at 24th and Miami, the historical Spencer Street Barber Shop at 24th and Spencer, and the new and exciting Culxr House, at 24th and Wirt.

10. There is also the potential expansion and visionary implementation at the Malcolm X Foundation, 34th and Evans; the exciting and responsible boxing gym, developed by Bud Crawford, at Sprague and John Creighton Boulevard; the potential new development of the Ernie Chambers Museum on 20th and Ames Streets; and the North Omaha Trail, which is currently under construction.

We celebrate all of these wonderful segments led by the Carmen Tapio’s Complex Development. Together, they represent wonderful new components that make up what is becoming North Omaha’s new and exciting future. There are still many needs still unaddressed. Hopefully, our progress will be joined by recognition and respect for the greater community to provide comprehensive but thoughtful, major investment, as partners and collaborators in this new chapter.