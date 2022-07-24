Column: North Omaha's legacy communities — and their families — should be admired and protected

Every day, I sit on my porch in North Omaha. In my immediate line of sight is a street filled with homes built at the turn of the 20th century. As I gaze to my left, I see an impeccable light blue, two-story house trimmed in white with a sandstone facade from a long-passed era.

The home is pristine, and I say that not because my in-laws have lived there for over 60 years. This home, like many others on the block, represents legacy.

In 1954, Dan, Sr. and Andrea Goodwin were the first African Americans to buy a home on the block, in this near northside neighborhood in Omaha. Prior to the early 1950s, African Americans were segregated in neighborhoods between Seward to Lake Streets. Not too long after the Goodwins moved in, more Black families bought homes on the block — a place where many of them or their family members still reside.

Families like these are often referred to as gatekeepers in the context of preserving the sense of pride, ownership and family, the cornerstone values of the Black community. As a child in the ‘70s, I remember Sunday drives down Highway 75 to North Omaha where my maternal grandfather, Kinnie Fairchild, Sr., lived. His neighborhood, adjacent to the 30th and Hamilton area, just off of Myrtle Avenue, was pristine — as was his home. I remember the time and care he took to install zoysia grass in the front yard and the BB gun he bought to keep the cats out.

Up and down the block, the grand houses were beautifully kept with carefully manicured lawns. Honestly, I thought the folks, mainly middle-class Black people, were rich, solely based upon the outward appearance of their homes. The truth is, most were just hard-working people, like my grandfather, a butcher, or my father-in-law, a barber, who took their hard-earned money to purchase their own homes. Yes. In the midst of Jim Crow — before the Fair Housing Act was penned — African Americans knew the value of ownership. And despite the obstacles of redlining, racist homestead covenants and the lack of traditional lending opportunities, Black families secured landownership, which translated into wealth building.

The 1980s saw a sharp decline in home ownership among African Americans, many of the homes lost by second-generation owners. Even still, folks like my parents saw homeownership as a part of the American dream and purchased a home amid skyrocketing inflation. There are still areas where owners have held down the neighborhood for over 60-plus years. These seniors and generational families deserve to live in safe communities where they can sleep on the weekends and not fear stray bullets or harassment by nuisance social clubs (I know a family that has been forced to sell their home after 50 years, due to an unresolved, bottle club loophole).

These legacy families deserve to accumulate equity in their homes, which is the other side of the property tax issue. Submarket property values equals submarket property taxes equals no home equity and nobody wants to own a home with zero to little equity. Zero equity turns home ownership into a burden, if not a liability. It’s not the American way, nor does it allow for families to have access to the money needed for basic home repairs.

As we look to rebuild our Black neighborhoods, we have to look at context. Traditionally, African American neighborhoods represented a refuge, where aunts lived around the corner; and the lady across the street would teach you how to can apricots picked from her backyard. Perhaps that is why I was compelled to walk my grandfather’s neighborhood in the ‘70s and ‘80s, to observe the excellence and acquisition of the sons and daughters of sharecroppers.

I mourn that many of our youth have not experienced their neighborhoods in this context. I am afraid that the place Black families fought to live in — and where many of our elders still reside — is only a shell of what they worked so diligently to call their own.