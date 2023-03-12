Patriotism has always been complex. On one hand, there are those who reject any criticisms as unpatriotic. Conversely, others fail to appreciate the abundance of their unearned birthright. While some willingly “give their last full measure of devotion.”
The global rise of right-wing political extremism coupled with the growth of religious conservativism suggests that many are, understandably, looking for stability in a world of constant change. It was not an unreasonable response. Today, it has become fertile soil for misguided dogmatism and those with bad intentions.
The lawsuit by Dominion Voting against Fox News, alleges the cable channel willingly deceived viewers for financial gain. “[Tucker] Carlson [texted], ‘Our viewers are good people and they believe it,’ he added, making clear that he did not.”
“Born down in a dead man’s town
The first kick I took was when I hit the ground
You end up like a dog that’s been beat too much
‘Til you spend half your life just coverin’ up,” — Bruce Springsteen, “Born in the USA”
In 1984, Springsteen’s song “Born in the USA” was played at sporting events, political rallies and out of car windows. Many, including Ronald Reagan, incorrectly viewed the song “with star-spangled eyes.” Springsteen’s harsh criticism spotlighted Vietnam vets who’d been ignored
and neglected since the end of the war.
“Come back home to the refinery
Hiring man says, ‘Son if it was up to me’
Went down to see my V.A. man
He said, ‘Son, don’t you understand?’”
Former diplomat Richard Haass’ bestselling book, “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens,” provides nonpartisan lessons in, what he argues, are much-needed civics. The conversation begins by coupling our rights with individual obligations to others. He also examines the damages done by those who intentionally spread conspiracies, disinformation, distrust and division.
Haass provides an easy-to-read framework for Americans confused by the muddled waters of authentic patriotism. Haass’ discusses the duties of responsible citizenship using ideas by Michael Sandel, whose book Justice helps readers define and understand justice; Danielle Allen, whose book “Our Declaration,” digs deeply into Jefferson’s ideal of equality; and Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream,” which wove together scripture of fairness and freedom with Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence: re-focusing 1963 American society on Lincoln’s call for a “rebirth of freedom” (The Gettysburg Address).
The popularity of “The Bill of Obligations” suggests many are seeking to understand patriotism and their role in our model of self-governance. If you have a book club or an ache to better understand how your behaviors and values mold a “good society,” Haass’ book is a thought-provoking place to further your exploration. A similar book, “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” by Timothy Snyder examines characteristics that thwart abusive power.
“Down in the shadow of the penitentiary,
Out by the gas fires of the refinery.
I’m ten years burning down the road,
Nowhere to run, ain’t got nowhere to go,”
In 2014, Springsteen revisited the internal dialogue silently replayed by many Americans in the aftermath of Vietnam. “The Wall,” recalls his visit to the black granite memorial in Washington, D.C., to find the name of his guitar teacher and early musical hero, Walter Cichon:
“This black stone and these hard tears, Are all I got left now of you
I remember you in your Marine uniform laughing.
Laughing at your ship out party.
If your eyes could cut through that black stone
Tell me would they recognize me?
For the living time it must be served, the day goes on.”
At lunch, a friend spoke of citizenship and our national divides: “Where is the aspiration, those eloquent words, that leader who helps span the divides that deceivers perpetuate?”
“Is it time to get out of the way and let the next generation take over?” asked another friend.
“Rugged individualism, which is something often celebrated, is clearly on the upswing in this country. The problem is that it can all too easily descend into selfishness,” writes Haass. “We have a stake in the overall well-being of [our] society, which in turn translates into having a stake in the well-being of our fellow citizens.”
Perhaps, we’ll find inspiration’s “mourning mist” in familiar songs, nonpartisan patriotism and in our obligations to others.
“I was born in the U.S.A. I’m a cool rockin’ daddy in the U.S.A. Born in the U.S.A.”
Columns by Community Columnist Rick Galusha
Rick Galusha, Ph.D., teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president.
