“Many of the truths we cling to depend greatly on our point of view.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

On Jan. 6, 2021, did a group of non-violent political protesters exercise their right to speak truth to power, or did a violent insurrectionist mob try to overthrow democracy and the orderly transition of power? Which was it?

Not since 1814, when the British burned the Capitol during the War of 1812, had the edifice of our national government been breached. But where some see an uprising of historical, political and social importance, others see an insignificant event blown out of proportion for political gain.

In June of 2022, a CBS News poll reported that “Most Americans have described what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, as an insurrection and have said it was an attempt to overturn the election and the government. But just about 1 in 5 Republicans have seen it that way. Nearly half of Republicans have said what happened at the Capitol was patriotism, and a majority of them have described it as protecting freedom.”

Polls also show the insurrection’s reverberations throughout the polity: Two-thirds of Americans see Jan. 6, 2021, as part of an overall rise in political violence, and a majority “have felt democracy in the U.S. is under threat rather than secure.”

These polls give us a clue about the split in public feelings about the Jan. 6, 2021, event. Despite watching the same events unfold on TVs across the country, Americans continue to hold divergent opinions and impressions of the day’s events.

In contrast, the factual reality of events has very up-close and personal implications for the estimated 2,000 persons that took part in the insurrection. Nearly 1,000 rioters have been charged with a federal crime, many of which carry a very real possibility of jail time. Fortunately, our American judicial system relies on provable facts — not the politically informed personal truths that are reflected in opinion polls.

As of March, 445 individuals have been sentenced, and 58% of those sentenced have received prison time, according to NPR (a single person was acquitted on all charges, and only five federal cases have been dismissed).

Department of Justice investigators have paid particular attention to far-right groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, which unquestionably played an outsize role in the attack on the Capitol that day. Juries have found 10 group members guilty of seditious conspiracy. To be convicted of seditious conspiracy, the facts must show that these individuals conspired to overthrow the government, used force to prevent the government from carrying out the law, or took U.S. property by force (18 U.S.C. § 2384). (Three individuals pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy before trial and juries have found four others not guilty of seditious conspiracy, though those individuals were convicted of other serious federal crimes.)

The DOJ’s success in prosecuting this serious crime should have a dampening effect on far-right extremism in America and the anti-democratic tendencies coming from certain quarters of the electorate.

Still, there is a stark contrast between the seditious conspiracy convictions — where juries found the facts supported guilty verdicts beyond a reasonable doubt — and the considerable number of Americans who view these acts as patriotic.

How do we move our country forward from this time of very mixed political beliefs, from what presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham calls “the moment of maximum danger for American democracy”? At a 2022 symposium on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Meacham discussed this question with historian and political commentator Doris Goodwin Kearns.

Meacham and Kearns contend that this dangerous moment is also a moment of opportunity — one where a renewed belief in civic involvement and a rededication to mobilized citizen engagement can rescue and improve our democracy.

The U.S. has weathered social and political divides before. Citing examples set by those who fought for the Union in the Civil War and marched for civil rights in the 1960s, Kearns points to the “people who were willing to step up and put their public lives against their private lives. And that’s what we’ve got to depend on today. That’s what we need in these years and months ahead.”