Column: Privilege is a problem, and a solution involves everyone

I grew up in the 1980s in North Omaha. My family home was on 16th and Locust Streets, right down the street from a grocery store called Hinky Dinky. My neighborhood was predominately Black and poor, with one White family at the end of the block. This family was made up of an older man and his three grown sons. They owned two houses at the end of the block, separated by an alley where I would sit with his granddaughter and play.

They lived similar to everyone else in the neighborhood, minus the melanin.

The granddaughter visited on weekends. She was my age and we were good friends. We would sit in the alley and play with her Barbies. Her uncles drank beer most of the day, almost every day. The drinking led to altercations amongst themselves or the neighbors — verbal, physical, or both. ”Angry drunks,” as my grandma told me. Like my friend, I had an uncle who was also an alcoholic. He was what my grandma called a “mellow drunk.”

“He ain’t gon’ hurt nobody,” she would say. He drank to escape the problems of the world, not to add to them.

There were quite a few times that my friend’s uncles’ drinking led to a disturbance and someone in the neighborhood would call the police. One time in particular, the police came just as my uncle was strolling from the liquor store to home. When I was growing up, you could find liquor stores, churches and bars all within a block of each other in the Black neighborhoods — but that’s a different story for a different day.

The police pulled up and blocked my uncle’s path as he walked home with his Lightning Creek in a brown paper sack. They were about 50 feet from where my friend’s uncles were still disturbing the peace on their own property.

They asked my uncle where he was going, what he was doing and a bunch of other questions. They weren’t even there for him, but because he was a Black man walking down the street in his own neighborhood — in a suit, no less — he must be the problem. You see, my uncle used to be an accountant until the stress of his life drove him to drink full-time instead of work full-time. He chose to still wear a suit even though he no longer had anywhere to go.

The officers made him sit on the curb until they “sorted everything out.” But there was nothing to sort out. They weren’t there for him. The neighbors didn’t call the police for him. He wasn’t causing a disturbance. But to these neighborhood beat cops, his Black skin was a problem.

When in actuality, privilege was the problem.

The three grown White men who were causing the disturbance had privilege — they weren’t even confronted by the police officers until after they had released my uncle, telling him that everything checked out and he was “free to go.” But why did this Black man in the 1980s need to be told he was “free” at all? Why didn’t he have the privilege of walking down the street without being stopped and questioned by these White officers?

Here we are in 2022 and I am now a mother of three. Two of them are beautiful, 14-year-old Black twin boys. They are tall, lanky, acne-faced, athletic, video game-playing honor students.

They. Are. Boys. And every day I pray that someone doesn’t kill them. Someone like a police officer, or someone who believes they are in the wrong neighborhood, or someone who doesn’t believe that their lives matter.

Someone with privilege.

Today, my sons have the same problem as the great-uncle they never met — their skin color. As a child, my friend and I sat in an alley and played with dolls that didn’t look like me and enjoyed each other’s company. But we also watched my uncle get harassed on his way home. It had happened before, and it would happen again.

Fortunately, each time he made it home alive. My fear is that one day, my sons will not. They drink milkshakes, wear hoodies and are heading into high school. But in this world, they can be seen as a threat just for being. And though they have all the legal rights afforded everyone else in this country, their skin color puts them at a disadvantage.

If their dark skin is the disadvantage, then those with white skin must have the advantage — the privilege.

The term white privilege stirs up defensiveness in some people — White people specifically. Some may think, there’s no way that that White family living in my North Omaha neighborhood had any privilege. Our struggles were the same. True. But white privilege is not about a persons’ status or station in life. It’s not economic. It’s not an individual issue, it’s a systemic issue. And that issue started when America started.

The whiteness of that family’s skin was the privilege that they held, whether they knew it or not. It’s something they were born with and that they would never lose. It guided them through life and kept them safe in most cases. It provided them a sense of comfort and normalcy. Something that was not afforded to my uncle in the 1980s, nor to my sons today.

As a parent of Black children, I have the privilege of explaining “the rules for being Black in America.” These rules are complicated and extensive, but can be lifesaving in certain situations. To put it mildly, they are similar to the Jordan Rules in the NBA. You better know them to even have a chance to survive the game. Not win, just survive.

White privilege is the legacy and cause of racism and comes as the result of conscious acts. It has and continues to exist because of historic biases. It’s a built-in advantage that is separate from one’s level of income or effort. It does not have to be earned.

It’s the privilege of being favored by any form of authority, be it law enforcement, school officials or store owners. It’s the privilege of being able to learn about your race in school. White history is taught as the core curriculum, Black history is taught as an elective. The privilege of being overwhelmingly represented in toys (like Barbies) and children’s books and of escaping negative stereotypes. White privilege has the present-day ability to influence systemic decisions.

As a child all those years ago, watching that scene with my uncle and the police, I feared for my uncle. Today, as a grownup, I fear for my sons. I understand that they don’t have to be doing anything wrong for someone’s privilege to become their problem.

So, what’s the solution? As a Black person in America, I don’t have the privilege of knowing. But what I do know is that it would help if White people didn’t get defensive about the term white privilege.

Instead, get active. Lean into it. Use your privilege to help the people that you see as disadvantaged.

Don’t let the term offend you. Recognizing the problem is a first step toward healing a wound that’s been around since this country was founded.