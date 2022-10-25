Column: Reminiscing on childhood in the 1960s

The media coverage of Aaron Judge’s quest to break Roger Maris’ American League home run record had me reminiscing about growing up in the 1960s.

All the kids in the neighborhood loved sports, baseball, in particular. We all had favorite players and teams which we followed religiously. During the summer, we played in leagues and, when there wasn’t a league, we’d play in pickup game in the park. We collected and traded baseball cards. My prized possessions were cards of Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Willie Mays.

Once Judge finally broke the record with his 62nd home run, I started comparing the two athletes. Roger Maris was 6-feet tall and weighed 197 pounds. Aaron Judge is 6-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 282 pounds and can bench press 450 pounds. Judge has the size and strength of an NFL defensive end. He’s at the beginning of his career and there’s no telling how many records he’s going to have. Maris’ special feat lasted 61 years.

Recently, whenever I’d see a picture of Maris, my mind wandered and I started remembering all the fun stuff we use to do as kids. My gold banana bike was special. I’d cruise the neighborhood looking for adventure. I remembered the Sunday night watching “The Ed Sullivan Show” when The Beatles were on. When they played “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” it seemed like the world changed. In between commercials, I’d go have a glass of Tang, hula-hooped, or bounced a super ball.

Looking back, we always had sporting events or players to talk about. We were really attracted to Muhammad Ali, the cocky and great boxer. We’d watch his fights and interviews with Howard Cosell. We’d imitate how he acted and repeated his often-used phrase, “Float like a butterfly, sting like bee. “ When we played pickup basketball in the alley, we all wanted to be “the Big O” — Oscar Robertson — because he was the only guy in NBA to average a triple-double, which is double-digit numbers in point average, rebounds and free throws. He was so good. When we played football, everyone wanted to be Joe Willie Namath, the iconic quarterback for the New York Jets. He predicted his upstart Jets would beat the Baltimore Colts in the Super Bowl, and they did.

I remember one summer, Omaha’s Bob Gibson dominated baseball like no other pitcher. He went 22-9 with 13 shutouts. He had 1.12 earned run average and lead the National League with 268 strike outs. We gathered on the corner on warm summer nights and listened to his games on transistor radios. St. Louis announcer Harry Caray kept it entertaining. He’d say, “It could be, it might be, it is! A home run!”

I’d recall Sundays at my Grandma Mary Abboud’s. She would cook Syrian food for our large extended family. There were no set time, people just showed up and Grandma would smile and make you a plate. She’d always had a giant kettle of stuffed squash, green peppers or cabbage rolls heating on the stove. It was a great way to stay in touch with my 18 aunts and uncles and 30 cousins. We’d catch up on family news or talk sports. It was a happy time in my life.

Bad news like America’s growing involvement in Vietnam would occasionally come up, but the subject would quickly change with so many other topics of interest. The Cuban Missile Crisis had us all holding our breath, it was a week that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war. I didn’t understand it all. All I knew is that to keep peace, Russia removed missiles from Cuba and the U.S. removed missiles from Turkey.

America’s political mood back then was clearly focused on improving the life of others, as evidenced by the passage of civil rights legislation. It’s telling if you compare that spirit to today.