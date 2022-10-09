Column: Respect and the plight of the moderate voter

In a world gone awry, Nebraska’s Second District voters are predictably moderate. While the report, “Hidden Tribes of America,” found that 26% of voters are disgusted with hyper-partisanship and have virtually dropped out of the process, 2nd District voters split Electoral College votes in 2008 and 2020. Then they voted for right-leaning Republican gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom in large numbers.

When Kansas defied the polls and voted in a landslide against abortion restrictions, most of us sighed in relief. Not because they like abortion, but because we all know real world problems demand complex solutions. And in an era defined by elected officials changing their ideological strips for political advantage, we admired Wyoming’s Liz Cheney for choosing country and character over sycophancy. In the eyes of many, Cheney’s ethical leadership under stress transcended her from mere politician to statesman.

“What you want, Baby, I got it. What you need, do you know I got it?” — “Respect,” Aretha Franklin

When then Douglas County Republican Party Chair Theresa Thibodeau spoke at the Omaha Free Speech Society, she spoke of a larger party tent and reincorporating moderate conservatives who had been marginalized by a narrowing view of conservativism. Thibodeau’s willingness to thwart imposed ideological conformity was an act of individual courage that echoed previous party leaders including Lincoln, Eisenhower, and H.W. Bush. Until her presentation, it had been a while since I’d heard a political message with more depth than “Democrats evil, Republicans good” (or vice-a-versa).

When given a chance to run with gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, Thibodeau left the ticket: only to re-surface in her own race for governor with a campaign harkening back to traditional Republican issues rather than the divisiveness of contemporary campaigning.

“Ooh, your kisses, sweeter than honey. And guess what? So is my money!”

Recently, we found out that Democrats spent $44 million dollars funding races by MAGA-Republicans. Their strategy was to force voters towards more progressive candidates. The strategy failed and with it came a taint upon Democratic claims on the moral high ground.

Illinois Governor Pritzker (D) spent $35 million on the Republican state primary for similar reasons. Among much needed, reasonable Republican incumbents targeted by Democrat expenditures were Peter Meijer (Michigan) and Joe O’Dea (Colorado). Apparently, appreciation for good governance is now losing on both sides of the aisle.

Functional self-governance requires a healthy debate between reality based parties embracing the truth, supported by voters who understand the importance of compromise, respect others’ rights, and value character. New York Mayor Ed Koch is credited with having said, “If you agree with me on nine out of 12 issues, vote for me. If you agree with me on 12 out of 12, see a psychiatrist.”

“I ain’t gonna do you wrong, while you’re gone. Ain’t gonna do you wrong, ‘cause I don’t wanna.”

As Nebraska’s 2nd District knows, sometimes choosing the best candidates means crossing party lines. Earlier this year, reports indicate that an estimated 8,600 Nebraska voters changed party affiliation to vote in this year’s midterm primary. Technically, this is called strategic voting, but it’s just a practical approach to today’s, “mixed up, muddled up, shook up world …”

I admire Liz Cheney and Theresa Thibodeau. They took the high road and their choices reverberated across the Nebraska and the nation. Nope, you don’t have to align with all their policy views, but if voters choose character and honesty, we’ll see less division, greater integrity, and more candidates leading our nation because of the examples set by these brave women.

“All I’m askin’ is for a little respect, when you come home.”

There are a few things that seem apparent in the modern political landscape: character matters more than policy, among the “exhausted majority” there a number of principled Republicans and Democrats who want a healthy two-party system, and political divides are shifting from “right versus left” to “middle versus extremes.”

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Find out what it means to me.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T, Take care, TCB! (Taking Care of Business)”