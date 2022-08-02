Column: Sympathy for the devil too often comes too easy for some

African American comedian Flip Wilson’s TV show aired in the early 1970s. We laughed as Wilson’s characters shirked personal responsibility with the excuse, “The devil made me do it.”

As mindful, Constitutional patriots know, self-governance is reliant upon choosing orderly self-restraint. Buried among the lofty ideals the nation aspired to, is the assumption that free people would act reasonably.

“Please allow me to introduce myself; I’m a man of wealth and taste,” — The Rolling Stones, “Sympathy for the Devil”

Historically, conservatives advocated smaller government. President Ronald Reagan said the most terrifying words were, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Senator Rand Paul claimed, “I want a government so small I can hardly see it.” At the heart of this philosophy is the idea that one is freer under smaller government. Berlin called this “negative liberty.”

At the heart of conservative politics is the idea that if we accept our individual responsibility, we’ll need fewer laws curtailing bad behavior and, thereby, have smaller government, and thus more individual freedom.

“Pleased to meet you, Hope you guess my name. What’s puzzling you is the nature of my game.”

But like fiscal responsibility, individual responsibility seems to have gotten lost in post-Reagan America.

Despite resigning from office, Unicameral Sen. Mike Groene now claims that, although he surreptitiously took photos of a female staffer under his direct supervision, “I did nothing wrong …” and “I’m not gonna let the Democrats attack me and embarrass my family and my wife.”

Reading this, I heard Wilson’s character Geraldine claim, “The devil made me do it.”

Testifying before the Jan. 6, 2021, committee, former White House aide Sarah Matthews explained the moments that lead to her resignation. Pointing towards the televised insurrection, Matthews argued for President Donald Trump to intercede. “A colleague suggested that the president shouldn’t condemn the violence because it would be ‘handing a win’ to the media …” It’s wasn’t about doing the right thing: the devil made me do it.

In the groping accusations against Charles Herbster, his lawyer, “… pointed out that, if it did (happen), the incident would have only lasted seconds, which he argued was not worthy of a two-day deposition.” Ah, the devil made me do it.

“I shouted out, ‘Who Killed the Kennedys’ when after all, it was you and me.”

When President Bill Clinton was dealing with fallout from his liaisons with an office intern, liberal friends rushed to his defense. A prominent local Democrat wondered aloud, “I don’t understand the fuss; it was only (oral sex).”

Too often office seeking officials act just like us. The difference is they’re asked to lead us. Officials live in a fish bowl of scrutiny, distrust and hyper-partisan paranoia. The public cheers as gotcha-media pushes them off the pedestal of public trust and then bemoan they can’t be trusted.

Conveniently, amnesia creeps in when “their team” acts the same way. Perhaps the devil makes us do it?If the law is broken, regardless of party affiliation, officials need to be held accountable.

But elected officials should be held to a higher standard of behavior. It’s not about laws as much as about doing the right thing under pressure.

“Just as every cop is a criminal. And all the sinners saints. As heads is tails, just call me Lucifer, cause I’m in need of some restraint.”

Policy ebbs and flows, character is more important than policy. Simply not breaking a law is too low a standard. Although one may have a right to do something, it does not mean it is the right thing to do. Accountability and personal responsibility need to come back into style.

Inevitably, like me and you, everyone will stumble. How we respond defines our character.

While praying with Clinton during his struggles, the Rev. Jesse Jackson fathered a child out of wedlock. “I fully accept responsibility and I am truly sorry for my actions,” Jackson said. “This is no time for evasions, denials or alibis. No doubt, many close friends and supporters will be disappointed in me. I ask for their forgiveness, understanding and prayers.”

“So if you meet me, have some courtesy, Have some sympathy, and some taste. Use all your well-learned politesse … Or I’ll lay your soul to waste.”