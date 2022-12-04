Column: The canary in the political gold mine

Did you know Ben Sasse can legally serve as president of the University of Florida and occupy the Nebraska U.S. Senate seat until the end of his term — in 2026? He does not need to resign because he was elected to represent us. If his election told us anything, it’s that Ben Sasse, or someone like him, is who we want representing us. This is evidenced by him garnering more votes than any other candidate in a Nebraska general election for federal office.

However, upon vacating the seat, it falls upon the governor to fill it by appointment until a special election is held. As any Nebraskan not living under a rock knows, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will likely appoint current Gov. Pete Ricketts. Whether it is quid pro quo for hand-holding Pillen to the governor’s office or that he truly believes Ricketts is the best Nebraskan for the job hardly matters. It’s uncomfortable and it stinks because — intuitively — we know this is how authoritarian countries operate, where a powerful few ride roughshod to get what they want.

It isn’t corrupt in the legal sense, but corrupt in that the process is unduly altered by inappropriate forces. Ricketts is a good man who may simply have continued political ambitions. Appointment, strategically and legally, is the easiest path to meet those ambitions. Strategically and legally, Gov.-elect Pillen deciding not to debate his primary and general election opponents was the easiest path in the campaign. It’s gross that the political environment is such that the mere fact something can be gotten away with suffices as rationale for it to be justifiable.

Let’s assume Ricketts is the appointee. There’s a chance he understands this looks tawdry, inappropriate and is a bit of a liability in much the same way his indirect heavy handedness lost him control of the Nebraska Republican Party. There is a risk Nebraskans will not like this incestuous alliance because the sequence of events is gross.

In this scenario, when Ricketts sits in Sasse’s seat he will have all the power of the office. He will also have the power of incumbency when the special election comes around, not to mention inexhaustibly deep pockets and support from the Washington establishment to push out primary rivals. As far as the electorate is concerned, this power is unearned because it will not have been granted by us. Not to mention, other than that they are both unabashedly Republican, Ricketts is in very few ways a Ben Sasse. Where Sasse is an independent thinker, Ricketts might ride a populist tide. When Sasse might buck leadership, Ricketts could succumb to the Sirens. Sasse won his Senate seat twice, Ricketts lost his Senate race in 2006. How could it feel comfortable replacing Sasse with someone so different than who we elected?

When a congressman’s seat opens, there is a special election, not an appointment. The reason is to protect Congress as the people’s chamber. Appointments are a vestige of pre-17th Amendment America when the entire Senate was appointed by state legislatures. If democracy is considered better, isn’t there a good argument that we should practice it when it comes to our senator’s replacement, maybe?

Pillen and Ricketts could be well-served if they come up with something — anything — as an air freshener for the malodorous odor of today’s politics. Get creative. For the sake of consistency, if we are going to have appointments, insist the appointee defer to the Legislature upon resolution, like years past when senators were appointed. If Ricketts is the choice, we sure could use a concession of some sort. Do something that even feigns respect for our vote. The sequence of events too easily lends itself to the feeling that we’re being hoodwinked. Bottom line, that’s not good for anyone.

Most likely we’re going to have to grit and bear what’s coming. My point is not to apply pressure to Pillen, Ricketts or Sasse (who could stand our ground by not resigning until certain terms are met); it’s to prepare us for what’s coming. Think of this as the intellectual ice pack for the incoming gut punch of Nebraska politics likely headed our way.