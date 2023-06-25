A Chinese proverb says, “May you live in interesting times.” Whether that’s a curse or a blessing is up for grabs. Like it or not, Mr. Trump has certainly made things interesting. After his recent arrest, amid all the speculations and innuendos, here are several points I haven’t heard yet.

“If you want it, here it is, come and get it, but you’d better hurry ‘cause it’s goin’ fast,” — “Come & Get It, Badfinger” by Paul McCartney

First, there is no comparison between Trump’s Mar-a-Lago gaff and the actions of Pence, Biden, or even Clinton. Instead of cowboy’n up, Trump went Watergate by lying and cover-up. Missing a play this obvious should concern inquiring minds as to Trump’s abilities to make decisions under real pressure. Simply, he failed a test even a “diminished” Biden easily passed.

Second, Chris Christie pointed out that election results in 2018, 2020 and 2022 signaled Trump fatigue among voters. Election fraud is a debunked canard and voters widely rejected those claiming otherwise. If things remain as they are, a Trump vs. Biden rematch appears likely, and if, “what’s past is prologue,” a Biden victory is imminent.

What? Not excited? While Biden was and remains, the best option since 2020, I have yet to meet anyone outside of MAGA-circles excited about either candidate. Another Trump vs. Biden race is, sadly, “the best bad idea we’ve had by far.”

“Did I hear you say that there must be a catch? Will you walk away from a fool and his money?”

Third, former Reagan speechwriter and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan suggests a Trump Primary victory is the end of the Republican Party. Since 2016, independents and moderates have begun voting left of center. Noonan opines a third Trump campaign will solidify the divorce. America is best served by a healthy two-party system. If you think we have problems now, a multi-party system will be a real, “here, hold my drink” debacle.

Fourth, Trump’s arrest is a golden parachute for Republicans. Instead of defending something so easily avoidable, Republican leadership should let the courts do the dirty work for them. By backing the judicial system, the GOP could elevate trust in our institutions of self-governance, side-step an obvious dumpster fire, and re-up their claim of being the law and justice party.

Regardless of party affiliation, if someone breaks the law, they should face the justice system. By allowing the courts to deal with Trump, Biden’s viability as the guy who did and can beat Trump becomes challengeable, and, voilà, both candidates are eased out of the race — solving problems for both parties.

“If you want it, here it is, come and get it, but you’d better hurry ‘cause it’s goin’ fast.”

Finally, about every 100 years, Americans get to play “whack-a-mole” with populism. Our sixth president, Andrew Jackson served from 1829 to 1837, Nebraska’s William Jennings Bryan, “The Great Commoner” was a national figure from 1896 to 1908, and Teddy Roosevelt’s Bull Moose Party (1912) and Ross Perot (1992 to 1996) lead us up to Trump (2016). By the mid-1990s, the Republican Party moved from Reagan’s conservative platform toward populism. Like the Democrats, along the way toward ideological purity, the GOP ejected moderates. Consequently, extremists in both parties have become more strident, intolerant and offering legislation less-representative of the majority of Americans.

As both parties demanded ideological loyalty, the bedrock of self-governance, civil debate, fell to the wayside and compromise became a dirty word. Healthy public discussions and political debates restrain extremism through the moderating effects of competing ideas, constructive dissent and respectful civil engagement. Paul Ryan, Jeff Flake, Liz Cheney, Scott Walker, Ben Sasse and Adam Kinzinger represented the future of the GOP. Alas, they’ve left or were pushed out and, today, the GOP’s presidential bench is discernably weak and the party is subject to the whims of, to quote Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, “morons.”

If there’s been a silver lining, it’s been watching Congressman Don Bacon’s political evolution. Subjected to MAGA slings and arrows, Bacon was recently recognized for his cross-aisle overtures and participation in bipartisan groups such as “Problems Solvers.”

Former NYC mayoral candidate Ed Koch once said, “If you agree with me on nine out of 12 issues, vote for me. If you agree with me on 12 out of 12 issues, see a psychiatrist.” Many don’t agree with Bacon on everything, but he’s matured into an elected official who, even under stress or disagreement, demonstrates character and integrity.

And in these moments, there is hope.