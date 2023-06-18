I was shocked and dismayed by the federal indictment in April of four individuals, including a former Omaha police officer, a former Omaha police captain, and an Omaha city council member for alleged fraudulent activity involving the Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) and the Latino Peace Officers Association (LPOA) as well as other, alleged criminal activities. Any betrayal of the public trust by officials in positions of power is a serious matter and I devoted significant portions of my 30-year FBI career to investigating public corruption.

While the indictment and arrests appropriately received extensive media and press coverage, I believe one fact related to this sad situation did not get sufficient publicity: the Omaha Police Department (OPD) was not only aware of and cooperated with the federal investigation; but assigned a select group of OPD detectives to assist the FBI lead investigation.

The citizens of Omaha should find great reassurance and comfort knowing that the OPD is so professional and highly trusted that it was directly involved in a federal corruption investigation of some of its own personnel. I can say from personal experience that this is not always the case. During my tenure as the FBI special agent in charge in New Jersey, there were a number of police corruption investigations where we could not risk letting the police agency know because we did not know who could be trusted.

Law enforcement is one of those unique professions where achievement of excellence is expected and not considered remarkable while mistakes are highlighted and remembered. This brings to mind a quote from Iker Casillas, former Spanish professional soccer player widely considered as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, who said, “Being a good person is like being a goalkeeper. No matter how many goals you save, some people will only remember the one you missed.” Law enforcement officers share this experience; doing something good tends to get little to no notice while doing something wrong gets noticed and remembered.

In May, I had the privilege of attending the Omaha Police Foundation’s Police Officer of the Year Awards luncheon where OPD presents its annual service awards and ribbons culminating with the selection of a Police Officer of the Year. Eight officers and a crime prevention specialist received the Police Ribbon of Excellence, which recognizes those who have displayed exceptional initiative, tenacity and expertise. One officer received the Police Life Saving Medal for actions that saved five lives. Twelve officers and an administrative assistant received the Distinguished Service Medal for meritorious or distinguished acts, or who exhibit long term exemplary performance of their duties. One officer received the Purple Heart Medal for suffering serious injuries during the performance of duties that placed them at risk of great bodily harm or death. Five officers received the Police Blue Shield Medal for demonstrating bravery or heroism beyond the normal demands of duty.

I wish to share two of the many little told stories about Omaha police officers’ bravery, service and dedication that I heard at this event. Officer Rene Ramos responded to a domestic violence call where a man had assaulted his wife and three children, forced them into a vehicle, and was heard saying he would kill everyone. Officer Ramos spotted the vehicle and attempted to intervene when the man backed the vehicle into a nearby bus. Officer Ramos saw a child on the trunk of the vehicle and immediately moved the child to safety. The man exited the vehicle and walked away holding a knife to his own neck. When the man pointed the knife away from his neck, Officer Ramos deployed his Taser and safely arrested the man, saving the lives of an entire family, including that of the suspect.

Officers Cory Buckley and William Klug were patrolling near 109th and J Streets in the early morning hours when they were notified that a nearby convenience store was being robbed. They located the suspect vehicle fleeing at high speed and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle slowed, making it appear they intended to comply. Instead, a backseat passenger fired five rounds at the officers and a 20-mile, high-speed pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the vehicle went off-road in a rural area. The officers established a perimeter and called for backup. When sufficient resources arrived, the suspects were located and all four were taken into custody. Four violent suspects were taken off the streets and no one was hurt in this dangerous situation. Officers Buckley and Klug were named Police Officers of the Year.

There are many more stories of bravery, dedication and devotion to protecting our community by police officers in Omaha and every community and state of the USA. Law enforcement officers are a critical part of our lives, woven into the everyday fabric of living in America.

They keep our neighborhoods safe and help ensure that whatever it is you need to do, you can do with peace of mind. Data from the Cato Institute’s National Police Misconduct Reporting Project shows that only 1% of police officers commit misconduct in a given year. We should not let the misconduct of a very few officers tarnish an otherwise selfless and admirable profession.