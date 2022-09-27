Column: Threats against FBI in wake of Mar-a-Lago search are unfounded and harmful

The recent revelations about the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence have been disheartening. The attendant criticism of the FBI is unfounded, reckless and harmful on many levels, and the fact that some of this rhetoric is coming from public officials is particularly disturbing. Those who regularly read my columns know that my views fall clearly on the conservative side of the political spectrum. It is from the perspective of a conservative who agreed with many of the Trump Administration’s policies that I express my dismay over these recent events.

I have no insider knowledge about the Mar-a-Lago investigation; however, my 30-year FBI career included substantial experience with high profile investigations of prominent public officials. I also have extensive experience with handling highly classified materials and documents because I held high-level security clearances during my FBI career and my nearly five years as a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Army.

I was confident from the outset that the FBI had ample legal grounds and legitimate national security concerns to take such an unprecedented step. I did not think it was politically motivated because the FBI in which I served was apolitical. One’s political party affiliation was never discussed and, to this day, I do not know the party affiliation of any of my FBI colleagues. The culture of the FBI was that one simply did not talk politics in the office or among colleagues. The highly publicized actions of former FBI employees Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were an anomaly and were wrong, which is why, among other reasons, both McCabe and Strzok were fired from the FBI and Page resigned.

An investigation into a former president would have been led by the most experienced agents and analysts and closely supervised by senior FBI executives and Department of Justice officials. Additionally, obtaining a federal search warrant requires convincing a U.S. Attorney and a judge that there is probable cause that specific crimes have been committed, and that specific evidence of those crimes is at the location to be searched. The fact that there was sufficient probable cause means someone with credible knowledge of the situation provided that information to the FBI. There are too many operational and legal checks and balances in place for any politically motivated enforcement action to occur, and to suggest otherwise does not comport with reality.

Given society’s recent proclivity to take a hyper-critical view of law enforcement actions and today’s highly polarized environment, I cannot imagine any FBI agent taking such an action unless there was compelling need for it, and absolute confidence in the reliability and accuracy of the facts. Additionally, the controversy over the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election would have prompted recognition that this would be heavily scrutinized; second-guessed ad nauseum; and any error, omission or perception of bias would have severe consequences.

Executing a search warrant on a former president would have required the personal approval of the FBI deputy director and director. While I know Director Christopher Wray only in passing, I know Deputy Director Paul Abbate quite well. We served together in the Newark, New Jersey, FBI field office where he was a counterterrorism supervisor during my tenure as the special agent in charge. He has impeccable integrity and character, extensive experience and sound judgement. I am confident the predication, probable cause and imperative for the Mar-a-Lago search were solid because Deputy Director Abbate would have had to approve it. It is also important to remember Director Wray was appointed by Former President Trump, so it is nonsensical to think the director has any negative bias against him.

The fact that a significant number of classified documents were found at Mar-a-Lago, in violation of laws and regulations governing the handling of classified information, shows the need and justification for the search were legitimate.

I am shocked by what was found at Mar-a-Lago. Classified materials are supposed to be stored in approved safes and not co-mingled with other items in boxes in storage rooms. The most highly classified material, examples of which were found at Mar-a-Lago, is supposed to be accessed and stored under carefully controlled conditions in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), which is essentially a vault. If it needs to be transported from one SCIF to another, it must be wrapped in a specific way and transported in specially locked containers by credentialed couriers. I also authored many classified documents over the years, and I understood those documents were government property that did not belong to me despite my having created them.

The media coverage of this matter has also been troubling. For example, one media pundit, who sadly is a former FBI Agent, explained in detail the meaning of the different classification markings on a widely publicized photo of the seized documents. His explanation included the code words and nature of the sources of information associated with each code word and classification. Unless something has changed since I retired, some of the codewords and associated sources of information are themselves classified.

I embrace freedom of the press and the importance of an informed citizenry; but what public good comes from exposing codewords and characterizing sources? Sources of classified information are often fragile and singular in nature. If compromised, we not only lose the benefit of the information but also potentially lose a substantial financial investment in the technology used to collect the information, or, even more tragically, put people’s lives at risk. It can also jeopardize relations between the U.S. and other nations.

Finally, the overwrought rhetoric about the FBI with veiled threats of violence creates an atmosphere in which the threshold for actual violence is lowered. When violent rhetoric becomes pervasive, people inclined to violence may feel justified and supported, increasing the potential for action. The employees of the FBI are protecting our national and community interests, sometimes at great personal sacrifice. They are not the enemy.

We collectively need to place the interests of our country’s national security above personal, political, and business interests. Maintaining our democracy and the American way of life as we know it depends on it.