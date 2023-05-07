A Congressional hearing was held in March about national security concerns related to TikTok, a social media platform that is particularly popular among teenagers and young adults. There is an ongoing debate over whether TikTok is a national security risk. Today’s column shares my thoughts on why I believe a total ban on TikTok would be wise from a national security perspective, as well as to protect the overall vitality of our country.

The Trump Administration attempted to totally ban TikTok by executive order in 2020 but was overruled by a federal court. The Biden Administration has resurrected efforts to ban TikTok and there is growing, bipartisan support in Congress for doing so. Last year, the Biden Administration banned TikTok on federal government devices, and Canada and the United Kingdom have also banned it from their government-owned devices. Twenty-seven states have banned TikTok on state-owned devices as of January, 2023, with Florida and Nebraska leading the way as the first two states to ban it in August 2020.

The national security risk emanates from the fact that TikTok is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm ByteDance, which appoints TikTok’s executives. China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law states that “any organization” must assist and cooperate with state intelligence work while a 2014 Counter-Espionage Law says “relevant organizations ... may not refuse” to provide evidence for an investigation. As a Chinese company, ByteDance is obligated to comply if Chinese authorities ask it to turn over data, including users’ personal identifying profile data and everything they post and search.

Laws are only one aspect of the Communist Party’s pervasive control. The authorities also can threaten to cancel licenses, conduct regulatory or tax investigations and use other penalties to compel compliance by Chinese and foreign companies operating in China. There are few legal limits on the Chinese Communist party’s powers. Any ByteDance or TikTok employee with family in China would be at risk of Chinese security services using their relatives’ welfare as leverage to force cooperation regardless of where in the world the employee is based.

As significant as the national security risk is, an equal, if not greater risk is the harm that TikTok poses to children’s development and mental health. TikTok is known for its addictive, personalized and predictive algorithm, specifically tailored to the interests of the viewer. TikTok tracks the topics of user searches, likes and shares and feeds them more of the same content. TikTok videos are short and entertaining which tend to keep one’s attention and encourage scrolling from one to another. Research has shown TikTok’s format prompts the release of dopamine in the brain which makes you feel good and want more. This is exactly the same phenomenon behind addictive drugs.

Viewers of TikTok without strong self-control are enticed to spend increasing amounts of time on the platform which can detract from healthier, beneficial activities including educational pursuits and exercise. Moreover, viewers of TikTok videos are seeing a distorted version of reality. Young viewers who do not yet have a strong sense of self-identity may feel the need to measure up to the idealized versions of reality they see on their screens. When their self-perception does match, their mental health can be harmed. Additionally, “TikTok Challenge” videos promoting dangerous and sometimes illegal activities can lead to physical harm.

A 2021 Wall Street Journal investigation of TikTok used fictitious bot accounts which were assigned specific topics of interest. The bots’ interests were not entered into TikTok; rather, each bot was programmed to search for and linger on videos on a specific topic. One bot was assigned sadness and depression as its topic. Within 36 minutes of this bot going online, TikTok’s algorithm had figured out its interests and eventually more than 90% of the content provided on the bot’s TikTok “for you” page was about sadness and depression.

TikTok has become a primary source of information and entertainment for many young people. It does not take much imagination to surmise what could happen if a young person searches on the topics of sadness or depression due to some event in their life only to start receiving a constant stream of videos about these topics. Additionally, a 2019 research study by Canadian and Australian pediatric psychologists found that use of social media may enhance depression in adolescents.

A revealing indicator of TikTok’s harmfulness is the fact that it is not available in China. Although they are both owned by ByteDance, China’s version of TikTok, called “Douyin,” is starkly different. Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology explained the differences in a November 2022 interview on the TV program “60 Minutes.” According to Harris, “If you’re under 14 years old, they show you science experiments you can do at home, museum exhibits, patriotism videos and educational videos,” adding that children in China were limited to only 40 minutes a day on the app despite its educational content. Harris continued to say, “It’s almost like they recognize that technology is influencing kids’ development, and they make their domestic version a spinach version of TikTok, while they ship the opium version to the rest of the world.”

The negative effects of TikTok and other social media platforms on America’s youth are already apparent. A 2019 Harris Poll of approximately 3,000 children around the world asked about their professional aspirations. The choices offered were social media influencer, astronaut, teacher, professional athlete or musician. Children in the USA were three times more likely to want to be a social media influencer than an astronaut. In China, the opposite is true, with more than half (56%) of 8- to 12-year-olds saying that they would want to become an astronaut when they grow up and only 18% choosing social media influencer. Left to play out over multiple generations, this trend could significantly diminish the USA’s global competitiveness and strength.