Column: Two women who are leading the 'chingona way' in Omaha

There’s nothing more inspiring to me than hearing the success stories of strong women — especially my fellow Latinas.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), I wanted to highlight two Latinas who are making a positive impact in our community and inspiring the next generation to dream big.

Julia Carrillo and Fabiola Lomeli are both Omaha-based entrepreneurs who’ve had their fair share of struggles, but continue to persevere.

“That’s the chingona way,” Carrillo said. “Chingona is a Spanish slang word that means warrior, survivor, or a woman who is empowered and living life on her own terms.”

Carrillo started her business soychingona.com, an online women’s empowerment brand, in 2011 after her mother’s co-workers were interested in buying her jewelry designs. She eventually added apparel to the lineup, too, creating everything from hoodies, T-shirts and jackets, to keychains, stickers, mugs and bags — all with empowering or humorous phrases in English and Spanish.

“I started my business with nothing — no extra money,” Carrillo said. “Every single time I thought about quitting, I would get a sign to keep going. As a single mother of an autistic child, I have to maintain a flexible schedule to care for my son. Being my own boss is my only option — that’s my motivation.”

Carrillo said she still can’t believe how her business has taken off, attracting customers from all over the country with the majority of her fan base in California and Texas. Her Soy Chingona Instagram has more than 40,000 followers.

Despite having a full-time job and a busy home life with her husband and five children, Lomeli followed her heart to open shopselea.com, an online women’s and children’s boutique. Her motivation? “It’s been my dream to have a business I can pass down to my children,” she said.

That’s fitting since the boutique’s name Selea represents the first letter in each of her kids’ names — Selena, Eva, Laylee, Emily and Alex. One of her biggest challenges was starting her business in 2020, right before the onset of the pandemic.

“I never expected a complete shutdown so when that hit, I just wanted to quit,” Lomeli said. “Especially with the mail carrier delays, it was difficult to get my products consistently.”

However, Lomeli pushed forward for her children.

“My kids love seeing me work and succeed,” Lomeli said. “They are sponges. I’ve even inspired my son to start his own T-shirt business and my daughter makes bracelets and sells them. One of my other kids is now asking me, ‘What’s my business going to be?’”

While both Carrillo and Lomeli conduct most of their sales on their websites and social media, they do host Omaha-area pop-up events periodically.

Together, the two women are hosting the first-ever Midwest Chingona Fest on Saturday at Aksarben Village’s Stinson Park.

The family-friendly fiesta, from noon to 9 p.m., will be a celebration of Hispanic culture, featuring more than 70 vendors (mostly Latina, women-owned businesses), food trucks, live music, a lowrider car show, Mexican dancers and more.

Carrillo and Lomeli will also be announcing winners of the Chingona Awards at the festival, recognizing strong, ambitious women in our community.

“This event will be very inspirational to young girls and empower women of all backgrounds,” Carrillo said. “We want young girls to see it’s possible to start a business and be successful, and there’s a whole community of chingonas who will support them.”