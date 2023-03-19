The January 2023 active shooter incident at a west Omaha Target store prompted today’s column. According to news reports, the shooter had been repeatedly sent for psychiatric care and law enforcement had been called a number of times to intervene in the man’s previous mental health crises.
This incident highlights serious issues faced by many communities — specifically, the lack of mental health treatment facilities, the fact that police are typically the first responders to mental health emergencies, and the cumbersome process for obtaining mandatory psychiatric treatment. While these challenges exist in the Omaha-area, we are fortunate to have some innovative programs in place, and proposed legislation to help mitigate them.
The lack of mental health treatment facilities is a widespread problem. The non-profit Treatment Advocacy Center recommends a minimum of 50 beds per 100,000 people to provide minimally adequate treatment for individuals with severe mental illness. According to the Center, every state in the country — including Nebraska — fails to meet this minimum standard. 2016 data on its website reflects Nebraska had only 15.2 psychiatric beds per 100,000 people. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Roster of Hospitals reflects a total of 277 licensed psychiatric beds in the state as of Feb. 15, 2023. Nebraska’s 2022 population was 1,966,441 which results in approximately 14.1 beds per 100,000 people, a decrease from 2016!
While there is a dire need for more mental health treatment facilities, Omaha has the benefit of Nebraska Medicine’s Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) Unit. The PES was opened in late 2020 to help alleviate extremely long wait-times for people suffering mental health crises to receive care. It is essentially a psychiatric emergency room, staffed by psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses and social workers, physician assistants and certified peer support specialists. Potential patients must first be seen in the emergency room at Nebraska Medical Center to ensure there are no physical issues or injuries needing treatment and to assess the need for psychiatric care before they are transferred to the PES.
The PES is nothing like a traditional emergency room. It is a warm, comforting and calm environment featuring comfortable couches, chairs and recliners. There are individual consultation rooms for privacy, and the lighting and design are intended to create a sense of calm. Patients are surrounded by soothing colors and artwork inspired by nature. They are seen by a therapist or psychiatrist to receive immediate care and develop a plan for appropriate treatment, which could include intensive outpatient care or some degree of hospitalization for inpatient treatment.
Unfortunately, capacity is extremely limited. The PES can accommodate up to 12 patients who are not in danger of hurting themselves or others. These patients receive treatment such as crisis intervention, motivational interviewing, and safety and discharge planning. There is a “secure care area” that can treat six patients requiring specialized care while reducing the potential for harm to themselves or others. The PES accepts patients with mental health needs regardless of insurance, prior history of admissions, or a history of violence.
Patients are often brought to the PES by law enforcement or other first responders, but care is provided regardless of how patients arrive. People typically stay for less than 24 hours before they are sent to other treatment settings. The PES helps people get immediate psychiatric care; however, it does not solve the overall problem of insufficient mental health treatment facilities.
In many communities in the U.S. and Nebraska, police officers are typically the first responders to mental health emergency calls, and thus the de facto first-line providers of mental health services. It is unreasonable to expect police to fulfill this role and most police departments are ill-equipped to do so. When it comes to mental health emergencies, there is a disconnect between police training and what officers must do to deal with people in psychiatric crisis. Police are trained to gain control of a situation efficiently and quickly. If a suspect does not comply, officers escalate the intensity of their verbal commands as well as a physical continuum of force until compliance is obtained. When dealing with the mentally ill, police performing as they have been trained can quickly turn tragic.
Fortunately, the Omaha Police Department has a cadre of Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers and a Co-Responder Squad staffed by mental health professionals embedded in police precincts. Crisis Intervention Team officers staff the Collaborative Outreach, Response and Engagement (CORE) Squad, which responds to mental health related calls. These crisis-trained officers provide mental health assistance and referrals to community agencies. CORE Squad officers wear low-profile uniforms, respond in unmarked cars, and pair CIT trained officers with Co-Responder mental health professionals to help people suffering from a psychiatric crisis.
Finally, like most states, Nebraska has civil commitment laws with criteria for determining when involuntary treatment is appropriate for individuals with severe mental illness. The Treatment Advocacy Center referred to earlier examined the laws that provide for involuntary treatment for psychiatric illness in each state. Their evaluation focused on whether state laws allow an individual in need of involuntary evaluation or treatment to receive timely care, of sufficient duration, in a manner that enables and promotes long-term stabilization.
Their conclusion was that Nebraska’s laws have shortcomings in the process for petitioning the court for involuntary psychiatric evaluations or treatment, a lack of criteria for psychiatric deterioration, and several other concerns. Overall, Nebraska scored 63 points on a 100-point scale for a grade of “D.”
Legislative Bill 668, which was recently introduced in the Nebraska Unicameral by Sen. Raymond Aguilar, could help improve the state’s ability to address people in severe mental health crisis by giving mental health professionals a more prominent role in determining when emergency protective custody is warranted. While this bill needs to be thoroughly evaluated, debated and refined, it is a good first step toward improving Nebraska’s laws to facilitate getting effective treatment for people suffering from psychiatric crises.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.
