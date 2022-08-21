Column: When it comes to unifying our communities, silence is no longer an option

In this era of division, there is a need for all of us to take steps to address and take action against divisiveness, increased hate, and lack of equity and inclusiveness. We cannot sit back and just see what happens . Differences should be honored, and it is time for us to stand and begin to take steps to challenge hate and become vocal and active.

On Sept. 11, the Tri-Faith Initiatives invites all Omaha communities to come together at the inaugural United We Walk: a walk to signal Omaha’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. It is a walk to signify not remaining silent.

The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Tri-Faith Commons, off 132nd and Pacific. The Tri-Faith Initiative believes in a world where everyone belongs. In this spirit of unity, Tri-Faith invites all Omaha communities to walk and and participate in this family-friendly event. It will be a celebratory and joyful 1.2-mile walk around the Commons, with a musical performance by the River City Mixed Chorus, a special community pop up by the Kiewit Luminarium and food trucks. In addition, there will be open houses of the Tri-Faith Center and its three faith partners: Temple Israel, Countryside Community Church and the American Muslim Institute, as well as an information fair featuring local nonprofit organizations. A special commemoration of the anniversary of 9-11 is also planned. It will also create awareness of the Tri-Faith Commons, a unique amenity in Omaha.

Why is inclusion in Omaha important? Having lived a long time and experienced the lack of inclusion, I know there is a need for a resurgence in awareness, thinking and action. If we are more inclusive, there will be less hate. And if we strive toward unity, we will solve problems together. It is time now — for all communities — to walk, to act and NOT to remain silent. I’m proud to serve as one of six grand marshals for United We Walk and I’m committed to making sure that the North Omaha community will be heavily involved in this wonderful event.

I know from personal experience that education, community engagement and inspiring our youth are keys to continuing our message of love, inclusion and unity. Not only am I an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha, but each summer I lead a trip of diverse young adults to the south to have a face-to-face lesson of our civil rights history. This in-person experience teaches the factual history and value of not being silent.

In this spirit, I encourage parents, educators, spiritual leaders and mentors to accompany their children and youth groups to this event. By introducing children to new ways of thinking, or to someone who looks different from them, you can lessen fear of the unknown and expose them to new perspectives. By showcasing that our differences are not barriers to unity, we are setting the foundation for a better tomorrow.

We are encouraging all United We Walk participants to bring their flags and banners, and wear their T-shirts, hats or ethnic/cultural clothing, and to represent and reflect the wide diversity of the Omaha community. This celebratory event will showcase that our differences can unite us.

I am also proud to announce that my nonprofit, Institute for Urban Development, is donating the use of our shuttles to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to my fellow North Omaha neighbors.

For more information, please go to 4urbandevelopment.org or trifaith.org/walk. To join us and walk the walk, please sign up for this free event at trifaith.org/walk. See you there.