Column: Why the differences between a BEARCAT and a tank are important

On Nov. 1, the Omaha City Council unanimously approved a request from the Omaha Police Department to purchase a BEARCAT armored vehicle. It will replace an existing, unreliable 17-year-old armored vehicle in the police department’s fleet. The unanimity of the vote belies the controversy surrounding this issue and the existence of some strong opposition to the purchase. Today’s column articulates why I believe the Omaha City Council acted wisely and in the best interests of public safety.

The opposition to the purchase came from a variety of sources. The ACLU Nebraska sent a letter to the city council (https://www.aclunebraska.org/en/news/omaha-police-dont-need-350k-armored-vehicle) urging rejection of OPD’s request because it “would further militarize” the department. The ACLU letter further characterized the purchase as “an unwarranted military extravagance.”

The Omaha World Herald reported “significant pushback on social media” about the purchase and quoted a tweet from State Sen. Megan Hunt saying, “No police department in Nebraska needs an armored vehicle. This is a waste of taxpayer money and an affront to public trust.” The OWH also reported Councilman Brinker Harding saying he received “a lot” of emails criticizing the potential purchase; however, he contended that the purchase would promote public safety and that the vehicle “... is not a tank.”

Councilman Harding is right: the BEARCAT is not a tank and not a military vehicle. The name of the vehicle is an acronym reflecting its purpose. BEARCAT stands for Ballistic Engineered Armored Response Counterattack Truck. It is intended to respond to and counter violence directed at police officers protecting our communities. It is a mobile shield that enables officers to closely engage armed suspects without being shot.

Knights of old often donned armor to face those who threatened the peace of the realm. Knights also placed armor on their horses when anticipating an imminent threat of battle. Modern knights — our police officers — also wear armor in the form of bullet protective vests because they never know if the next contact they make will present an imminent threat. When police officers need to travel into scenes of ongoing violent conflict and confrontation, they need an armored vehicle just as knights needed armor on their horses.

Critics complaining about “police militarization” and referring to the BEARCAT as a “tank” are misrepresenting the facts. A tank is a tracked, armored vehicle typically equipped with a permanently mounted cannon, grenade launchers and machine guns. Tanks are designed and used as primary offensive weapons in military ground combat.

The BEARCAT is designed specifically for law enforcement and security agencies. It is built on a civilian four-wheel drive Ford F-550 truck chassis, equipped with steel plating for ballistic protection, and engineered for a 12- to 15-year service life. It is designed to transport up to 12 officers, while protecting them from gunfire and also for rescuing people under gunfire. While the vehicle has ports through which officers can return fire and a rotatable top hatch with armored shield for observation as well as returning fire, there are no weapons mounted on it.

Police armored vehicles like the BEARCAT are not offensive weapons of destruction. They are defensive vehicles for rescue and refuge. BEARCATs are designed to protect the lives of victims, officers and even criminals. They are used to respond to hostage situations, and barricaded armed subjects, and to serve high-risk warrants.

One of public safety agencies’ collective worst-case scenarios is trying to rescue injured civilians and first responders while under fire. BEARCATs allow emergency responders to be transported through threat areas to provide life-saving emergency medical care and can also be used to safely evacuate wounded civilians and injured first responders, thereby saving lives. BEARCATs give police more options to address barricaded subjects who are shooting at them. It allows officers to get close enough to attempt negotiations or to employ tear gas to force the subject out so that an arrest can be safely made. Sometimes the mere presence of the BEARCAT prompts the subject to surrender. Without a BEARCAT, the only alternative is to use deadly force.

Police today must endure the barbs of sharp-tongued, misinformed critics and still hit the streets every day determined to protect and serve our communities. It is essential that police officers are afforded the protective capabilities provided by a BEARCAT. The Omaha City Council’s unanimous decision to approve OPD’s request to purchase a BEARCAT — despite significant opposition — was wise and courageous. The citizens of Omaha were well-served by the city council and public safety will be enhanced and lives likely will be saved as a result.