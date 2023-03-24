Rush Limbaugh accurately referred to it as the “wussification of America.”

Helicopter parenting has helped give our children and young people artificially sterile lives, protected from the harshness of reality. We give today’s 11-year-olds less freedom to be kids than 6-year-olds had generations ago.

That has left our youths more fragile, less happy and more anxious than those of past generations — even though they live in a less dangerous world.

And too often, it’s not just the parents who want to spare their children from experiencing anything challenging. Too many people now believe it is other people’s responsibility to shield those youngsters from any trials and tribulations, any uncomfortable ideas, or tough experiences that might teach them important life lessons.

Too frequently, in fact, those over-protective folks want our institutions to do the shielding.

Universities took the baton of this weak parenting style and turned wokeness — an otherwise useful tool for understanding diversity — into woke-itis.

They’ve hyper-sterilized campuses with virtually no regard for reason, literally and figuratively constructing safe spaces for those feelings, and making them safe havens for complacency. Universities, to a degree, have become places kids can go to avoid conflict and the rigor of diverse opinions.

Conservatives recognize these obvious wrongs and admonish woke-itis as an evil. So you’d think they would see the value of exposing children to reality and a healthier future. However, as we are all finding out, some radicalized “conservatives’’ have doubled down in the opposite direction, demanding thicker-still shields from reality. They try to disinfect communities with commercial-grade purity laws.

Desperate conservative pundits have inspired so many people to fervently believe that it’s wholesome and healthy to ban books, forbid discussion of critical race theory, pass anti-LGBTQ laws such as “Don’t Say Gay,” and disallow fifth-grade girls to learn about their periods until they get to the next grade — even as many girls begin their periods between the ages of 8 and 12. They implore lawmakers to sanitize childhood even more, using the threat of government force.

If helicopter parenting has done so much harm, and universities haven’t been making things any better, then is it reasonable for us to think the government is going to miracle a solution into existence with these pro-purity laws?

Children learn balance through falling down and scraping a knee, not by being cushioned in bubble wrap. They learn about homosexuality merely by existing in 2023, whether or not they read a book in their school library. Some young girls will have their menstrual cycle early, regardless of whether government forbids their teacher from talking about it in school.

Think of that neighbor who’s quick to call the police because she sees a 6-year-old outside alone, free-ranging the way kids always used to do. In the same way, the people who push political institutions to pass dogmatic laws and ban books are, despite their good intentions, leaving kids less prepared for reality.

In the long term, the dumb laws popping up all over the country risk harming the very children that people talk about protecting. Such laws get in the way of learning opportunities that could help children develop healthier minds.

Helicopter parenting is a big enough problem for our children and our society. We shouldn’t compound it by letting America’s universities and its political institutions become places that impose a similar helicopter protectionism on young people, either from misguided woke-itis or a fear of the real world. And for what, another pointless wedge issue?

Just as parents need to give their 11-year-olds a chance to experience real freedom by letting them work through hardships, we also need to stop treating young people as too fragile to read books or learn about racism or hear about gay people.

Don’t let politicians use our children as pawns in their idiotic culture wars. Our kids don’t need another institution offering protection from the challenges of a safe-enough world. They need the freedom to learn how to overcome.