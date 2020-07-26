Community columnist: We must look at the things hiding right in front of us

When you’re doing a TEDx talk, they warn you not to lock your knees so blood doesn’t pool in your legs and leave you lightheaded while onstage. They also remind you to breathe.
In November 2019, while standing on that iconic red circle in a Creighton University auditorium and hoping my legs don’t buckle, I challenged the audience. I dared them to look at what is right in front of them — in front of all of us. Something prevalent. Devastating. Something hiding in plain sight.
I was talking about forced and child marriage in the U.S.
For those who are unaware (as I once was), child marriage is still legal in 46 states. Though each state’s laws differ, all but four — Delaware, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania — have loopholes that allow children to be married off. Those four states amended their laws only in the last two years. Many states have no minimum age limit.
Between 2000 and 2010, an estimated quarter-million children as young as 12 were married off in this country. Experts and advocates believe that is a significant underestimate. During that period nearly 1,000 minors were wed in Nebraska alone. That’s nearly 1,000 childhoods stolen during that time period, and many more since. Even though the age of majority in Nebraska is 19, minors as young as 17 can be married off with parental consent.
Prior to 2015 I had no idea that this was happening in the United States. I also didn’t realize that it was happening to women and girls of all different backgrounds and communities. Like many people, I was completely in the dark. In 2015 I started working at a Washington, D.C.-area organization that addresses gender-based violence, which is where I learned about this problem.
I was in the communications department, helping organize advocacy and fundraising campaigns, and fielding media inquiries that often went something like this:
“Hi, we’re X production company and we’d like to film a child being forced to marry because we think it would make for compelling reality TV.”
Am I paraphrasing? Yes. Is it far off? Sadly, no.
So with my background in filmmaking, I eventually decided to try to create a platform for survivors’ stories. That became the documentary, “Knots: A Forced Marriage Story.”
Making that film was a journey unlike anything I’d experienced before. I’m glad I didn’t know what I was getting into. It took four years of sweat, discovery, heartbreak, setbacks, dedication and a great deal of tears to make the documentary. The tears weren’t necessary, just a by-product. In that time, my husband, Ben, and I moved from northern Virginia to Council Bluffs for his work in the Air Force, my hair color changed about five times, and the “Knots” team — including the forced marriage survivors in the film — became a family.
Now, rarely do I look at a course of action that’s guaranteed to be difficult, unpredictable and painful and think “that sounds like a winning combination!” But of the paths I’ve taken in my life, the hardest ones have been the most meaningful.
For starters, I had the privilege to share what I had learned with the TEDx Omaha team and audience, which was a learning experience in and of itself. In early March, “Knots: A Forced Marriage Story” had its world premiere at the Omaha Film Festival, which I will never forget. Ten days later the film won Best Documentary Feature at the Manchester International Film Festival in the U.K.
Then, the world shut down. The coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe. But it wasn’t — and isn’t — the only illness we face.
Recently, I’ve found myself on another journey that is uncomfortable, challenging and necessary. Like so many others, I’ve found myself looking at what is right in front of us. Something prevalent, devastating, and in plain sight: racism.
It sounds obvious in retrospect, but being aware of racism and being actively antiracist are two different things. The latter requires not looking away. It requires education and introspection (a virtual mining operation of implicit bias). It takes getting cozy with discomfort. And it requires continual action.
This journey is fairly new for me and I am not an expert or authority whatsoever. But I do know that as a society and as individuals, we have a lot of work to do.
It helps to remember to breathe.
Kate Ryan Brewer was born in Seattle, raised in Southeast Asia and now lives in the greater Omaha area. She is an independent writer and filmmaker who has lived and worked around the world.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!