Correction to Thursday Midlands Voices

Editor’s note: An op-ed Thursday by former Nebraska Attorney General Don Stenberg incorrectly asserted that “The U.S. Justice Department is investigating election irregularities in several states.” Although U.S. Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors to pursue investigations, no such investigations are known to be underway. Also, Pennsylvania votes arriving after Election Day noted by Stenberg that have been the subject of two orders by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito have been segregated and are not part of the publicized total that shows Joe Biden ahead by some 47,000 votes. In addition, a postal worker making allegations to the FBI about postmarked ballots, also cited by Stenberg, has recanted his claims.