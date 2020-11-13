 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction to Thursday Midlands Voices
0 comments

Correction to Thursday Midlands Voices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: An op-ed Thursday by former Nebraska Attorney General Don Stenberg incorrectly asserted that “The U.S. Justice Department is investigating election irregularities in several states.” Although U.S. Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors to pursue investigations, no such investigations are known to be underway. Also, Pennsylvania votes arriving after Election Day noted by Stenberg that have been the subject of two orders by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito have been segregated and are not part of the publicized total that shows Joe Biden ahead by some 47,000 votes. In addition, a postal worker making allegations to the FBI about postmarked ballots, also cited by Stenberg, has recanted his claims.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert