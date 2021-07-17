Courtney Allen-Gentry: A happy outcome between a White officer and a Black civilian

I believe we can come closer to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s idea of the Beloved Community that I’ve written about after sitting down with Officer Hanish. I have to thank the Omaha Police chief and public relations officer for their help by allowing me to spend time with Officer Hanish to write this article.

The major takeaways from my experience at this anniversary of the death of George Floyd is first and foremost, there is massive healing power available for officers trained in mental health crisis intervention. Officer Hanish participated in a 40-hour federally funded program through Heartland Crisis Intervention Team and Lutheran Family Services, which can accommodate only 40 police officers each year. While OPD has not made the training mandatory, the department pays for the 40-hour training and encourages participation.

Unfortunately, at the current rate of training it will take many years to get the entire department trained. Instead of relying on federal funds and outside agencies, if OPD diverted money for mandatory training for every police officer, just imagine the healing that would emerge. Additionally, that old-fashioned community policing, with officers actually building trust with residents, humanizes everyone in the experience.