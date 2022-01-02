Courtney Allen-Gentry: As we live with COVID, nutrition is key to staying healthy

As a holistic public health nurse, my practice centers on healing body, mind and spirit while simultaneously working to reduce environmental factors of poor health.
A critical part of community public health nursing is the evaluation and quantification of individual health actions, policies and legislative interventions to determine the overall effect on target populations. This provides the data needed to help clients adjust self care plans, deliver nursing interventions or advocate for social justice in legislative policy.
Deeply spiritual, yet highly pragmatic, Florence Nightingale believed providing fresh air, sunlight, healthy food and a clean environment would put patients in the best position to heal. Yet her foresight for detailed documentation of natural healing phenomena related to adjustments in the environment was the driver behind Nightingale’s Environmental Theory, the basis of all hospital care today.
The article ”Florence Nightingale gets no respect: as a statistician that is “details how her environmental alterations for wounded soldiers, clean bedding, clean dressings and good nutrition allowed for “nature to take its course to heal” in the war of Crimea.
At the same time, her ministrations produced enough detailed data to confirm the effective rate of her nursing interventions. Previous to her arrival, in March 1855. 42.7% of soldiers admitted to hospital died. By June 1855, this number was down to 2.2%.
As we limp toward herd immunity, either through vaccination or survival of infection, COVID-19 will become endemic in the population much like HIV. While the pandemic drains the health-care labor force, hospital care will become increasingly limited for those with chronic disease like high blood pressure or diabetes or heart disease. While we grow accustomed to the specter of death we must resign ourselves to taking greater care with better nutrition, hydration and supportive community environments. These same precautions could have prevented many of the more than 800,000 U.S. deaths and inhibited the rapid creation of variants.
“Nursing typhus victims in the Second World War, 1942-1944” affirms my premise that adequate nutrition, hydration and attention to hygiene are most crucial to treat infectious diseases, especially when pharmacological treatments and medical technologies are unavailable.
Speaking of variants, while humans become increasingly polarized, declining simple actions like masking or vaccination to demonstrate care for the most vulnerable, animals are also suffering from COVID-19. Rare snow leopards in captivity at the Lincoln’s Children’s Zoo, Everest, Makalu and Ranney, were infected with COVID and died of complications in November. The deaths of these animals highlight the danger of reverse zoonosis to animals in captivity, as they are defenseless when infected people become a source of infection.
The two primary concerns about reverse zoonosis are exactly that infected animals can become ill and die like what happened in Lincoln; secondly, the animals become a virus reservoir, possibly reintroducing the virus into humans in mutated forms and creating new strains in the human population. Reverse zoonosis is the primary reasons why vaccines are limited by variants — just imagine all the people living with domestic animals who are passing COVID to pets and getting back a mutant form to replicate in the community.
Dr. Robert Lustig, my favorite scientist and pediatric neuroendocrinologist, asserts in his new book “Metabolical” that food is the only defense we have to protect against the metabolic conditions underlying all chronic disease. Repeating his mantra, “protect the liver, and feed the gut,” Dr. Lustig stresses the importance of reducing sugar while eating whole foods with fiber intact and avoiding super processed foods, which comprise 72% of all food in grocery stores.
Now is the best time to “know your farmer,” the best advice I’ve ever gotten from the USDA. Fortunately, here in Nebraska we have one of the best beef ranchers in the country, Luke Jacobson from Range West Beef, a small family operation in Marquette, Nebraska. Like a big brother to me, Luke and his wife, Lori, raise organic beef with three times greater Omega 3 and 100 fewer calories per serving than regular beef. There is no better.
Bill Alward from Little Mountain Ranch and Garden is my new favorite farmer and best friend. He has an evolving vision of producing clean food with his forest-foraged pork and pasture-raised lamb and beef. Getting his uncured bacon or thick cut pork chops is like winning the lottery, since they sell out every week. If you are lucky, you might be able to sign up for free home delivery through his winter CSA.
Maintaining a healthy diet to prevent disease and treat illness will be the most important measures for good health in 2022 and beyond. Eliminating super processed foods, eating local grass-fed and organic foods high in Omega 3 fatty acids along with plenty of rest and precaution against the virus and its variants are the best ways to ensure a healthy future. Not only for ourselves and our community, but also for the animal friends we keep.
Courtney Allen-Gentry, an RN with a master’s in nursing, is a board-certified advanced holistic nurse, nurse educator and coach specializing in the integration of science, spirit and plant medicine into public health.
