Courtney Allen-Gentry: As we live with COVID, nutrition is key to staying healthy

Now is the best time to “know your farmer,” the best advice I’ve ever gotten from the USDA. Fortunately, here in Nebraska we have one of the best beef ranchers in the country, Luke Jacobson from Range West Beef, a small family operation in Marquette, Nebraska. Like a big brother to me, Luke and his wife, Lori, raise organic beef with three times greater Omega 3 and 100 fewer calories per serving than regular beef. There is no better.

Bill Alward from Little Mountain Ranch and Garden is my new favorite farmer and best friend. He has an evolving vision of producing clean food with his forest-foraged pork and pasture-raised lamb and beef. Getting his uncured bacon or thick cut pork chops is like winning the lottery, since they sell out every week. If you are lucky, you might be able to sign up for free home delivery through his winter CSA.