Courtney Allen-Gentry: Drinking, despair behind epidemic of early death among white Nebraskans

Are you a white person between 25 and 64? Then I imagine you have lost a family member, work associate or friend from an alcohol-related suicide, traffic accident, unintentional injury or chronic health condition like liver disease.
Let’s also acknowledge many of you are struggling with alcohol addiction since nearly 1 out of every 4 white Nebraskans drinks excessively, according to the 2019 America’s Health Rankings.
Excessive drinking is defined as eight or more drinks per week for women or 15 or more drinks per week for men. Binge drinking is four or more drinks for women and five or more for men on any one occasion in the past 30 days.
According to the 2019 America’s Health Rankings, Nebraska men drink more excessively than women, while urban adults 25-44 and those making $75,000 or more lead all other populations. Although the early death rate has declined for all other races nationwide, including Black males, rates have increased by 30% in whites over the past 20 years.
“Rising morbidity and mortality in midlife among white non-Hispanic Americans in the 21st century” in 2015, from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, first documented the trend of growing death rates in middle-aged white people and the link to the underlying events described as “causes of despair.”
Medical researchers think lower-wage job opportunities relative to the previous generation, political polarization and fear of losing the white majority because of immigration fuel this despair, which is marked by increased addiction, suicide and unintentional poisoning deaths.
The article “Independent Relationship of Changes in Death Rates with Changes in US Presidential Voting” in the Journal of General Internal Medicine suggests that “dissatisfaction, discouragement, hopelessness and fear of cultural displacement … contributed to President Donald Trump’s appeal, especially to the non-urban, white working class.”
Rural counties with a 15% higher age-adjusted death rate from alcohol, other drugs and suicide in 2015 voted for Trump 2.5 times higher than counties that saw Democratic gains in 2016 compared with 2008. The analysis indicates that President Trump won by receiving more votes from whites who felt economically left behind and powerless — especially older, less-educated, rural white voters.
The bad news is that drinking and despair have grown among every class of white people and continues to dramatically increase, while other health indicators have declined for people overall.
Highlights from the 2019 America’s Health Rankings for Nebraska:
• Food insecurity increased by 48% since 2013 for adults age 60 and older.
• Multiple chronic conditions of Medicare enrollees age 65 and up increased 9%.
• Suicide per 100,000 adults age 65-plus increased 24% in the past three years.
• Obesity in adults increased by 20%.
• Low birth weight of live births increased 42%.
• Diabetes in adults increased 20%.
Nebraska, once considered the “Heartland of America,” is now missing heart. It’s now a place where white people are drinking themselves to early death in epidemic proportions while voting for politicians and policies that deny 25% of Nebraska children federal emergency food benefits. Rich or poor, black, brown, or white, rural or urban, we are all in decline.
In the words of Lutheran pastor and Nazi resistance fighter Dietrich Bonhoeffer, “Christian virtue is not only an internal condition; it is also politically and socially a source of hope in the pursuit of freedom and justice.”
Can anyone who supports political ideologies allowing 90,000 children each day to go hungry call themselves “good Christians” while so many others are on an unhealthy life course toward early death?
We all need to make sure everyone has a fair chance to live a healthy life, therefore as an advocate for all the citizens of Nebraska, I ask all of you to “take heart” and remember we are all in this together. Many of us are suffering — you are not alone. Reach out and connect with your community; it may actually save a life or help a child in need.
Courtney Allen-Genty, an RN with a master’s in nursing, is a board-certified advanced holistic nurse, nurse educator and coach specializing in the integration of science, spirit and plant medicine into public health.
