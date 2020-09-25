Courtney Allen-Gentry: Drinking, despair behind epidemic of early death among white Nebraskans

• Food insecurity increased by 48% since 2013 for adults age 60 and older.

• Multiple chronic conditions of Medicare enrollees age 65 and up increased 9%.

• Suicide per 100,000 adults age 65-plus increased 24% in the past three years.

• Obesity in adults increased by 20%.

• Low birth weight of live births increased 42%.

• Diabetes in adults increased 20%.

Nebraska, once considered the “Heartland of America,” is now missing heart. It’s now a place where white people are drinking themselves to early death in epidemic proportions while voting for politicians and policies that deny 25% of Nebraska children federal emergency food benefits. Rich or poor, black, brown, or white, rural or urban, we are all in decline.

In the words of Lutheran pastor and Nazi resistance fighter Dietrich Bonhoeffer, “Christian virtue is not only an internal condition; it is also politically and socially a source of hope in the pursuit of freedom and justice.”

Can anyone who supports political ideologies allowing 90,000 children each day to go hungry call themselves “good Christians” while so many others are on an unhealthy life course toward early death?