Courtney Allen-Gentry: During nurses month, the profession should examine its racial fairness

At the time only 10 of 432 nursing schools in the country were accepting Black nurses. By 1948 and World War II, Black nurses made strides in integrating the profession to the extent that members of the NACGN voted to be incorporated into the ANA in 1949. This was a huge mistake in my opinion, as the profession failed to keep its moral contract with Black nurses.

Medical anthropologist Evelyn Barbee in her 1993 article “Racism in Nursing” outlines four attributes of nursing that promote a climate that openly allows and even encourages nurses to avoid dealing with racism in the profession. These include:

1. A preference for homogeneity — the hallmark of any oppressive culture wishing to hold onto and maintain the power and dominance of the group. This is clearly present in the White group dynamics of professional nursing, which support and promote White nurses over people of color to the detriment of the entire profession.

2. A need to avoid group conflict — the profession does all it can at every level to avoid the need to examine its own racist values.

3. An emphasis on empathy — nurses view themselves as in a caring profession, therefore, how could they possibly be racist since caring is a paradigm of nursing? This attitude absolves the profession from any responsibility for examining bias.