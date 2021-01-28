Courtney Allen-Gentry: Have faith, resist hate; there's still hope for King's 'Beloved Community'

According to the King Center, the “Beloved Community” is a term that was coined in the early days of the 20th century by the philosopher-theologian Josiah Royce, who founded the Fellowship of Reconciliation. However, it was the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., also a member of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, who popularized the term and invested it with a deeper meaning that has captured the imagination of people of goodwill all over the world.
For Dr. King, the Beloved Community was a specific, measurable and achievable goal this great mind believed could be reached under three conditions:
1. With a critical mass of virtuous and decent people.
2. With all participants intentionally trained, educated and steeped in the philosophy and methods of nonviolent resistance and action.
3. Commitment or covenant to remain ever faithful to bearing the burden of suffering from racism and any form of discrimination, bigotry, hate or injustice that any member of the community may face.
In this moment, we are far from the Beloved Community as envisioned by Dr. King.
Dr. King believed that an all-inclusive spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood marked by the peaceful reconciliation of conflict and a commitment to love and trust would triumph over hatred. In the Beloved Community, peace with justice would prevail over war and military conflict.
This month, we celebrate the unmitigated courage of Dr. King — and the election of the first Black senator and reverend from Georgia, Raphael Warnock, who like King is known for standing against injustice. Today, 50 years after Selma’s “Bloody Sunday” became a turning point in the civil rights movement, we are once again at a critical turning point in history. There is no greater need than in the present moment for the doctrine of Truth and Reconciliation and the philosophy of Dr. King.
Collectively, we are all marked by four years of violent opposition to a multicultural democracy culminating in an explosion of white rage and terror to invalidate a free and fair election. Just a few days ago, the world watched as radicalized people, mostly white, including state and local legislators, police, active-duty and retired military, right-wing extremists and white supremacists incited and joined a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Most nefariously, members of our own Congress may have also acted on behalf of a defeated president, who encouraged supporters to go “fight” to overturn that free and fair election. This, of course, is an important reminder that democracy is fragile and freedom is not free.
Dr. King embodied nonviolent resistance to strike injustice to humanity down wherever it was found. In fact, I believe his discipleship as a theologian, pastor and social activist was firmly grounded in the Christology of Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s Christian Humanism; service to humanity and action against injustice as the embodiment of Christ in the life of the disciple.
Resistance is the living embodiment of Christ consciousness.
Bonhoeffer (1905–45), a German Lutheran pastor, anti-racist activist and Nazi resistance fighter, is said to have developed his chops to resist the Nazis after his time spent in Harlem at Abyssinian Baptist Church, 1930-31. He taught Sunday school, ministered to the congregation in Harlem and heard Adam Clayton Powell Sr. preach the Gospel of social justice while learning firsthand about the denial of human rights imposed by racial injustice.
During his time in Harlem, Bonhoeffer fell in love with the warmth, vibrancy, resilience and beauty of the Harlem Renaissance and learned how to resist racial oppression as a disciple of Christ. He became sensitive to the social injustices experienced by Black people, and also recognized the inability of the church to bring about integration. This led him to question his own church during a rising autocracy and a Christianity that did not resist inhumanity and Jewish persecution.
After his year in Harlem, shouldering the suffering and misery caused by racial injustice with his congregation, and while listening to the preaching of the great civil rights activist Pastor Powell, Bonhoeffer could no longer stay silent in the face of injustice. He was determined to call out Christians who did not act in the face of injustice — and in his writings to the church, he called Christianity without service to humanity “cheap grace.” The essay, “The Church and the Jewish Question,” spoke to the terrible challenges facing the Lutheran church under Nazism.
No doubt, Powell’s activism reached beyond the church, as he was also a member of the NAACP and National Urban League, and while he preached moderation in life, he was a social activist in his ministrations to the congregation, urging them to stand against racial discrimination and social injustice.
Today, we see that the resistance to social injustice lives on in the works of the Black church, in the discipleship of Christ, and can be seen in the election of Warnock as Georgia’s first Black senator, and successor to Dr. King’s legacy.
There is still hope for the Beloved Community.
Courtney Allen-Gentry, an RN with a master’s in nursing, is a board-certified advanced holistic nurse, nurse educator and coach specializing in the integration of science, spirit and plant medicine into public health.