Courtney Allen-Gentry: Have faith, resist hate; there's still hope for King's 'Beloved Community'

This month, we celebrate the unmitigated courage of Dr. King — and the election of the first Black senator and reverend from Georgia, Raphael Warnock, who like King is known for standing against injustice. Today, 50 years after Selma’s “Bloody Sunday” became a turning point in the civil rights movement, we are once again at a critical turning point in history. There is no greater need than in the present moment for the doctrine of Truth and Reconciliation and the philosophy of Dr. King.

Collectively, we are all marked by four years of violent opposition to a multicultural democracy culminating in an explosion of white rage and terror to invalidate a free and fair election. Just a few days ago, the world watched as radicalized people, mostly white, including state and local legislators, police, active-duty and retired military, right-wing extremists and white supremacists incited and joined a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Most nefariously, members of our own Congress may have also acted on behalf of a defeated president, who encouraged supporters to go “fight” to overturn that free and fair election. This, of course, is an important reminder that democracy is fragile and freedom is not free.