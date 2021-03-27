Courtney Allen-Gentry: How post-COVID hope and death planning fit together

Although it has been a hard-earned blessing, long gone now is the burnout, stress, PTSD and toxic exposures nurses, physicians, caregivers and other essential workers have experienced this past year with COVID-19. Today, just knowing optimism and faith is the best thing for my health, even in the face of uncertainty, I keep getting up every day, living like each day is my last.

This past year has taught us about the proverbial “darkening of the light” and subsequent grief of more than 500,000 dead, plus the six Asian American women in Atlanta, the 10 shoppers in Colorado and others who lost their lives to rage and gun violence. May all families suffering loss have peace, love and compassion in grief.

It’s said that “grief is like a brick you learn to carry.” The loss of a loved one is exactly like carrying around a brick. It gets easier to bear the burden with time, but you never get to put that brick down. Ever. Which leads me to think, “What if I become a brick?”

Waking up one day recently I heard, “you’re going to die tomorrow.” My first thoughts were, “I better make sure I wear nice pajamas to bed since my roommate will find me.” Then what? What will he need to do?