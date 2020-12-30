Courtney Allen-Gentry: Jupiter and Saturn could be heralding a break from oligarchs' modern reign

Our rich political leaders have reduced Americans to beggars.
While the ruling class enjoys a pandemic-derived economic boom, many of the people they are sworn to serve experience misery and despair.
The American oligarchs of today, rich families with vast political and economic power, have greater historical resemblance to the regrettable 12th century English monarchs than one might imagine. I believe we are beginning the reenactment of a grand new cosmic cycle marked by the diminishment in power of medieval oligarchs and rise in freedoms and liberty for the common person. On Dec. 21, the longest night of winter solstice, the planets Jupiter and Saturn, last so aligned in 1226, once again joined in a Great Conjunction — symbolizing the coming shift toward the care of the common people.
Are you familiar with Richard the Lionhearted? He was a fearless warrior but terrible king, responsible for tremendous suffering in medieval Europe with his endless crusades and burdensome taxes. His younger brother King John, who succeeded Richard in 1199, was even more cruel and greedy, with a highly unpredictable, irrational temper to boot.
Eventually, the king’s barons got fed up with John’s cruel unpredictability and after a series of rebellions, forced the king to sign a charter of grievances that most importantly held “no man is above the law, not even the king.”
The Magna Carta, while originally a means for wealthy barons to reign in the ultimate powers of the king, initiated the entirely new social construct of individual rights, including the right to a fair trail and equality before the law. By 1225, with the final revision of the Great Charter adopted into law by King John III, a new age of human rights in medieval culture had truly begun.
Because of the Magna Carta, we share the collective belief every person has the individual right to health, happiness, justice and liberty. We the people believe that no man or king is above the law.
In this past week, as we heralded another Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn, 800 years after limiting the rights of the king, lack of education in the United States is now the leading indicator of poor health and economic inequality.
The last nine months of pandemic response have pointed to flaws in our democracy, as our wealthy politicians fail to provide leadership or preserve our rights to basic liberties. Like food. Nine months into the pandemic with a national death toll of over 325,000 souls, some other countries have provided a universal basic income to support their citizens, yet the wealthiest, superpower in the world has only managed a one-time cash payment of $1,200, with another $600 on the way.
Meanwhile, the extremely rich like Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, with an estimated fortune of $900 million, pad portfolios from suspicious stock trades, while common citizens face job loss, school closures, evictions, hunger and uncertainty. All made worse by increasing infection rates and no economic relief for Christmas.
It’s obvious that many of our elected officials have lost their humanity. They need tremendous compassion for failing to do their jobs as Americans line up at food banks, seek charity, homeschool children in McDonald’s parking lots and beg landlords to stay in homes as families face pandemic homelessness. In our own state, wealthy Gov. Pete Ricketts was the only governor in the country this summer to refuse to allow eligible residents maximum food stamp benefits, a position on which he finally relented amid the fall COVID surge.
Just like Richard the Lionhearted and King John, unrestricted oligarchs are offering overt demonstrations of inhumanity, and Americans are responding in unprecedented numbers — with a record-breaking 80 million votes against billionaire Donald Trump and largest protest in history by East Indian farmers against corporatist legislation.
We know the night is darkest before dawn, and if we compare current events to the past Great Conjunction, we can bolster our faith that we the social unrest is a sign that we are restructuring our systems toward a more appropriate balance of power, and into the heart of compassion where our Constitution stands once again for “we the people” and a society that believes in order to have a strong republic we have to provide for the well-being of all our people.
Courtney Allen-Gentry, an RN with a master’s in nursing, is a board-certified advanced holistic nurse, nurse educator and coach specializing in the integration of science, spirit and plant medicine into public health.