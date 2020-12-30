Courtney Allen-Gentry: Jupiter and Saturn could be heralding a break from oligarchs' modern reign

The Magna Carta, while originally a means for wealthy barons to reign in the ultimate powers of the king, initiated the entirely new social construct of individual rights, including the right to a fair trail and equality before the law. By 1225, with the final revision of the Great Charter adopted into law by King John III, a new age of human rights in medieval culture had truly begun.

Because of the Magna Carta, we share the collective belief every person has the individual right to health, happiness, justice and liberty. We the people believe that no man or king is above the law.

In this past week, as we heralded another Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn, 800 years after limiting the rights of the king, lack of education in the United States is now the leading indicator of poor health and economic inequality.

The last nine months of pandemic response have pointed to flaws in our democracy, as our wealthy politicians fail to provide leadership or preserve our rights to basic liberties. Like food. Nine months into the pandemic with a national death toll of over 325,000 souls, some other countries have provided a universal basic income to support their citizens, yet the wealthiest, superpower in the world has only managed a one-time cash payment of $1,200, with another $600 on the way.