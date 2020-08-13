Courtney Allen-Gentry: My journey from North Omaha to California to activist nurse

After the Omaha race riots of 1969, a bleak landscape and limited opportunity took my brilliant single mother of five young children to San Diego. This was my mother’s imagined land of milk and honey for Black people escaping the cruelties scarring the experience of Black life in the violent wake of those riots.
Post riot, instead of rebuilding the black community, city leaders leveled blocks of burned buildings and cut funding of recreational, educational and business opportunities in North Omaha, punishing Blacks for the nerve to rise up against the injustice of white police brutality. A young activist, school librarian and battered woman, my mother was determined to achieve her dreams while escaping the violent rage of my father and her dreams deferred. She left in the early fall of 1969 with five of us children in tow.
Half a century later, my life has been a series of turnings. My daddy’s family in Nebraska in a cloistered, treelined Black community, nearly decimated by fire and violence, stood in stark contrast to my mother’s California and a free range life as a latch key kid from the last house in the cul-de-sac on the edge of an urban canyon. My brilliant mother was among the first to homestead a suburban black development full of scorpions and black widow spiders in southeast San Diego.
Our lives were a mixture of activism, independence and the glamour of the black intellectuals and political elite of the ’70s.
My mother worked as a social activist and field representative for the longtime president pro tem of the California Senate, James R. Mills. She spent long days doing political organizing while my two older brothers and I went home after school to cook dinner, take care of chores and freely roam the neighborhood, where we caused plenty of trouble.
San Diego also is where my dear, dead, older brother Stacy would discover his love for cannabis and the dazzling tales of Emerald Triangle origin stories, elevating the plant to mystical proportions in the drug culture of the ’70s.
Richard Nixon’s CIA operations against the Black Panthers also meant frequent visits by the FBI as they monitored my oldest brother’s associations and activities.
Years later, after we all left California, Stacy and I were planning to visit San Diego again before he was murdered in 2002 during a home invasion robbery in Omaha. I knew he wanted to have his ashes scattered at the beach in San Diego, yet even after 18 years, I’ve never had opportunity or desire to release his body from the confines of my bedroom.
My brilliant mother taught me the importance of grassroots organizing and the strength of local political action, walking precincts door to door with her. She spearheaded several statewide California Democratic campaigns. I knew more about Hubert Humphrey, George McGovern and the California electoral process at 8 years old than most adults.
I believe my mother became a political activist for Sen. Mills because of experiencing the ’69 Omaha riots. She was determined to be part of the anti-racism movement birthed from previous years of Black upheaval. This meant my young life was filled with the Black social and intellectual elite of the 1970s — leaders including Vernon Jordan, executive director of the National Urban League from 1971–81, from whose swimming pool I was rescued from drowning.
In reflection, growing up the daughter of a Black female social activist deeply impacted by the great racial upheavals of the ‘60s built the foundation of social activism I am known for today, as a board-certified advanced holistic public health nurse. I specialize in the ethical integration of plant medicine into a global public health paradigm.
My interest in plant medicine originated from my longing for social justice. It was never my intention to become a cannabis and CBD expert; I just had to use my mind to help people of color whose lives were being ruined for small amounts of cannabis possession. Even now, 51 years after the 1969 Omaha riots, as cannabis is widely legal across states and white businessmen make millions, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is drawing from Richard Nixon’s playbook, fueling school-to-prison pipelines for Blacks while preventing medical cannabis legalization for vulnerable citizens.
Neither my brilliant mother nor my badass daddy are alive to read this article. Neither will know I have just found out I have a life-threatening disease and no health insurance since I reside in a state where, in my view, business is valued more than lives. Fifty-one years after the Omaha race riots, it’s perfectly clear we are all in need of a revolution because we have lost our humanity. Again.
Now I’ve just got to stay alive long enough to make it happen, so years away I can remind you I was once here.
Courtney Allen-Genty, an RN with a master’s in nursing, is a board certified advanced holistic nurse, nurse educator and coach specializing in the integration of science, spirit and plant medicine into public health.
