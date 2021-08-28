Courtney Allen-Gentry: What's CBD? Here's a primer from a public health nurse

Americans moving away from pharmaceutical drugs are spending more than $30 billion a year on natural medicines to treat conditions including anxiety, pain and insomnia. And many are experiencing the benefit of cannabis, without getting high, by using cannabidiol, or CBD. First identified by scientists in 1940, CBD is the most abundant of the 120 active, nonintoxicating therapeutic compounds, called cannabinoids, found in industrial cannabis sativa, or hemp.
Unlike high-THC cannabis cultivated for euphoria, CBD imparts a subtle, imperceptible feeling of wellbeing with a gentle lifting of discomfort that brings relaxation, subtle release of pain, decreased anxiety and emotional ease without a buzz.
CBD works with our endocannabinoid system, the master regulator of every system in our body to “upregulate” cells that have become endocannabinoid deficient and lost cellular “tone” or fitness, wrecked by chronic stress and the toxic Western diet.
Anxious? CBD helps generalized anxiety, panic attacks, compulsive behaviors and severe social anxiety, as well as the long-term effects of uncontrolled stress. CBD acts directly to activate serotonin receptor sites on gut and midbrain cells, delivering more immediate relief for conditions traditionally treated with SSRI inhibitors like Buspar, Paxil or Wellbutrin. In the research, a dosing range of 5-10 mg per kilogram of body weight of pure CBD produced the greatest range of positive effects. In my own very personal case study, my adult daughter has recently gotten off the Lexapro, Wellbutrin, Klonopin and Xanax, dangerously overprescribed to her by her therapists and doctor, and is now doing exceptionally well on 200 mg of CBD divided into two doses and taken with food for the best absorption.
The 2005 study “Cannabimimetic Effects of Osteopathic Manipulative Treatments“ proposed the healing effects of stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga and deep breathing exercises, as well as the “runners high,” is actually mediated by the endocannabinoid system. Therefore, utilizing any of these therapies in conjunction with CBD can greatly enhance the healing properties of CBD. In combination with a healthy diet full of prebiotic vegetables like dandelion greens to support healthy gut bacteria, CBD and alternative therapies can dramatically impact moods and healing.
In pain? CBD has greater antioxidant power than vitamin C and vitamin E to protect cells against free radicals and cellular aging while giving 10 times the pain-relieving effect of morphine. CBD does not directly activate cell receptors, but instead prevents the breakdown of anandamide, our own naturally occurring endocannabinoid, providing analgesia and increased feelings of wellbeing. This is why chocolate creates bliss; it literally stops the breakdown of this molecule of bliss in our bodies.
Neuropathic pain responds well to treatment with CBD, especially in combination with topical application of pain-relieving oils containing rosemary, lavender or arnica. As little as 25 to 50mg of oral CBD combined with topical pain relievers and topical CBD have produced the best clinical impact for my clients. While topical CBD takes longer to have effect, it produces days-long pain relief compared with other methods.
Insomnia? In sleep studies, pure CBD produced alertness, contrary to popular reports of CBD inducing sleep. Cannabinoid scientist Dr. Ethan Russo suggests the drowsiness produced by whole-plant or full spectrum CBD is produced by other plant molecules as opposed to CBD. However, in my professional and personal practice, using pure CBD since 2015, I can confirm pure CBD, in very low doses, does help induce sleep. This is because CBD is biphasic; meaning it works in one way with high doses and another way in low doses. Therefore it’s important to test a range of doses for optimal symptom management in sleep.
However in my own professional nurse coaching experience, I find most consumers do not use enough CBD according to the research and therefore will give up before getting the results they need. Research-driven dosing ranges between 1.5-5 mg/kg and 25 mg/kg of CBD are most efficacious for chronic, acute and severe conditions. This can mean a minimum dose of 100 mg for conditions like Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, fibromyalgia, diabetes and arthritis, since endocannabinoid deficiency is high. Also, knowing the amount of CBD per milliliter, ml, will help you measure an accurate medication dose.
Pure, CBD-enriched oil, is safe and effective for the whole family as a broad spectrum pain reliever, calmative and first aid for a variety of conditions, including trauma and abnormal skin growths. Safe and effective for children, I am using CBD to relieve anxiety, enhance immunity and increase wellbeing in my own young grandchildren.
Older pets also can benefit from CBD with relief to arthritic joints and inflammation, while also helping settle a high-strung or traumatized animal. And CBD is safe and effective for mature humans, too. My advice, find a trusted source of zero-THC, high-dose CBD for best results. Meanwhile, my top trade secret is that I use the refrigerated hemp oil in the grocery store because it has the entire range of active cannabinoids, including CBD. With the potential to provide relief from multiple health conditions without the unwanted side effects of stronger pharmaceutical drugs, CBD will be the next big all-around medication since aspirin.
Courtney Allen-Gentry, an RN with a master’s in nursing, is a board-certified advanced holistic nurse, nurse educator and coach specializing in the integration of science, spirit and plant medicine into public health.