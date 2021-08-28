Courtney Allen-Gentry: What's CBD? Here's a primer from a public health nurse

Americans moving away from pharmaceutical drugs are spending more than $30 billion a year on natural medicines to treat conditions including anxiety, pain and insomnia. And many are experiencing the benefit of cannabis, without getting high, by using cannabidiol, or CBD. First identified by scientists in 1940, CBD is the most abundant of the 120 active, nonintoxicating therapeutic compounds, called cannabinoids, found in industrial cannabis sativa, or hemp.

CBD works with our endocannabinoid system, the master regulator of every system in our body to “upregulate” cells that have become endocannabinoid deficient and lost cellular “tone” or fitness, wrecked by chronic stress and the toxic Western diet.

Anxious? CBD helps generalized anxiety, panic attacks, compulsive behaviors and severe social anxiety, as well as the long-term effects of uncontrolled stress. CBD acts directly to activate serotonin receptor sites on gut and midbrain cells, delivering more immediate relief for conditions traditionally treated with SSRI inhibitors like Buspar, Paxil or Wellbutrin. In the research, a dosing range of 5-10 mg per kilogram of body weight of pure CBD produced the greatest range of positive effects. In my own very personal case study, my adult daughter has recently gotten off the Lexapro, Wellbutrin, Klonopin and Xanax, dangerously overprescribed to her by her therapists and doctor, and is now doing exceptionally well on 200 mg of CBD divided into two doses and taken with food for the best absorption.