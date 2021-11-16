Courtney Allen-Gentry: When did we stop caring for each other?

We must prioritize public health, yet the New York Times article “Nebraska is recruiting unvaccinated nurses to plug a staffing shortage” tells the world how Gov. Pete Ricketts has promoted the state’s resistance to vaccine mandates to recruit nurses needed in hospitals decimated by COVID-19.

We are now employing nurses to staff our hospitals who are willing to put patients at risk due to political beliefs. This is evidence that “caring” as a paradigm of nursing is on the decline and a true indication of the decline of our civilized society.

As a Black nurse leader, I refuse to work in an environment where health care workers are more concerned about their political beliefs than the populations we serve. Nor would I want to be a patient in a hospital where I am at risk of getting a hospital-acquired infection from staff, believing their rights as an individual supersede the rights of a sane society.

Indeed, for people of color, this scenario presents the primary reason why I decided to risk my immunocompromised status to get the jab. Protecting myself against the possibility of dying in hospital systems courting unvaccinated hospital staff is the best way to take personal responsibility for my health as a Black woman.