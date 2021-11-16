Courtney Allen-Gentry: When did we stop caring for each other?

As a nurse and public health advocate, I took an oath to do no harm, but today, across the country, firefighters, police, doctors and nurses refuse to get vaccinated, even though professional vaccine mandates have always been a regular part of working in public service.
When did we stop caring for each other?
The act of caring for another is considered the earliest sign of a civilized society, according to anthropologist Margaret Mead. Lecturing while holding a healed thigh bone above her head, she stated: “Here is what I believe to be evidence of the earliest true civilization … This healed bone shows that someone must have cared for the injured person — hunted on his behalf, brought him food, served him at personal sacrifice.”
Nursing a community member back to health, caring for and protecting vulnerable members of the group, all anthropological indicators of early civilization, are foundational to modern public health practices at every level of society.
The principles of public health — including mandatory inoculation — actually helped birth this nation. According to “Smallpox vaccination: an early start of modern medicine in America,” Gen. George Washington’s 1777 smallpox vaccine mandate reduced the Continental Army troop fatality rate from 60% to 1-2%. This critically important military strategy ensured the health of the troops while giving rise to military vaccine mandates that continue today.
Criticism of Washington was directly related to the fact that inoculation was a common African medicine technique imported to America by slaves. However, after English physician Edward Jenner found that milkmaids exposed to cowpox were protected against smallpox, the crude method of inserting infected pus from a smallpox patient into a small cut was replaced with a less dangerous cowpox vaccine.
By 1800, Boston physician Benjamin Waterhouse, friend to Jenner, was able to convince the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, perhaps the harshest critic of medicine at the time, to introduce this more refined vaccination technology to the American public. The result was so effective the new vaccination quickly gained popularity in the medical establishment.
In 1813, President James Madison signed “An Act to Encourage Vaccination,” creating the U.S. Vaccine Agency and requiring the postal service to carry smallpox vaccine materials free of charge. Complete eradication of smallpox worldwide would take another 150 years, yet this early American history at the intersection of medicine, public health, military strategy and government agency lay the foundation for subsequent disease eradication programs around the globe.
Consider this: It took more than 150 years for smallpox to be eradicated globally. Based on this history, it is evident to this public health nurse that future generations will be dealing with COVID-19 for a long time before we get complete eradication, if at all. Meanwhile, COVID and its variants will become endemic to populations around the world. Living with COVID is our new collective state of being.
We must prioritize public health, yet the New York Times article “Nebraska is recruiting unvaccinated nurses to plug a staffing shortage” tells the world how Gov. Pete Ricketts has promoted the state’s resistance to vaccine mandates to recruit nurses needed in hospitals decimated by COVID-19.
We are now employing nurses to staff our hospitals who are willing to put patients at risk due to political beliefs. This is evidence that “caring” as a paradigm of nursing is on the decline and a true indication of the decline of our civilized society.
As a Black nurse leader, I refuse to work in an environment where health care workers are more concerned about their political beliefs than the populations we serve. Nor would I want to be a patient in a hospital where I am at risk of getting a hospital-acquired infection from staff, believing their rights as an individual supersede the rights of a sane society.
Indeed, for people of color, this scenario presents the primary reason why I decided to risk my immunocompromised status to get the jab. Protecting myself against the possibility of dying in hospital systems courting unvaccinated hospital staff is the best way to take personal responsibility for my health as a Black woman.
It was the intentional withholding of medical treatment for Black people in the Tuskegee studies that helped establish the legacy of government distrust and vaccine hesitancy in the Black community today. Today, though, Black people today have free access to life-sparing COVID-19 vaccine technology. We can take comfort that America’s first vaccine technique was imported by African ancestors. And today’s Moderna vaccine was developed by Black immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett.
Thanks to Dr. Corbett, I feel I can take personal responsibility for my health with a trusted immunization. I am happy to continue my commitment for caring by modeling healthy behaviors that demonstrate care. And we could all use more care. Our civilization depends on it.
Courtney Allen-Gentry, an RN with a master’s in nursing, is a board-certified advanced holistic nurse, nurse educator and coach specializing in the integration of science, spirit and plant medicine into public health.