Courtney Allen-Gentry: Where is the sweet spot that might relieve our despair?

While we sit on the precipice of the most polarizing electoral period in modern times, this Black nurse leader is searching for the middle way through the deep racial and class divisions troubling this nation.
Our country, like Nebraska, has become a spiritual battleground as we fight for the soul of our nation and the heart of the heartland of America.
As you already know, a great number of things affect our health that we often do not think of as health care concerns, including where we live and work, the quality of our neighborhoods, how rich or poor we are; our level of education or race or ethnicity. These social factors actually have a greater impact and influence on individual health than the medical care we receive. While America leads the world in medical research and medical care, for all we spend on health care, we ought to be the healthiest people on Earth. Yet on some of the most important indicators, like how long we live, or the current COVID-19 response, we’re not even in the top 25, behind countries like Bosnia and Jordan.
It’s really time for America to stop thinking of health as something we get at the doctor’s office, but instead as something that starts in our families, in our schools and workplaces, in our playgrounds and parks, and in the air we breathe and the water we drink.
Health is also in our happiness. The more you see the problem of health this way, the more opportunities we have to improve it.
Although FBI data shows crime has dropped 51% since 1993, I have felt less safe living in a red state, more now than any other time in my life. The president’s rhetoric has inflamed hostility toward people of color, the disabled, women, immigrants, gay and transgender or just anybody who disagrees.
I have been in survival mode, ready to defend myself against hate. This constant state of stress has taken a tremendous toll on my mind, body and spirit.
The most important nursing assessment I hope to communicate to you through this story is: The very thing I see in myself, the pain and despair, I also see it in others, but especially in White people. Black and brown people are accustomed to being beaten down, hated and denied. We are resilient and spiritually prepared to endure tough times, even now as we die in disproportionate numbers from COVID-19.
However, when I discovered my back was breaking, it reinforced that White people in this country are breaking too. In fact, White despair is responsible for the premature death of White people in an epidemic of alcohol- and opioid-related suicide and overdose. Despair has also been identified as a primary catalyst behind support for President Donald Trump.
America’s Health Rankings for 2019 reveal an overall pattern of deepening despair in White voters across the nation, but especially in states with strong Trump support in the 2016 elections.
Wisconsin, which shifted from Trump to Democrats in 2020, is now ranked first for excessive drinking in the United States, while the early death rate increased from 2016 to 2020. In battleground Pennsylvania, whose voting pattern is the same as Wisconsin, we see the rate of frequent mental distress and drug-related deaths increasing since 2016.
While those of us who have felt particularly under assault can breathe a bit since last week, we all must figure out how to bring everyone into the national conversation to address the epidemic of White despair. Somewhere between White despair and antiracism is bound to be a sweet spot where we can ultimately bring the dream of freedom in the pursuit of happiness to a reality.
Courtney Allen-Gentry, an RN with a master’s in nursing, is a board-certified advanced holistic nurse, nurse educator and coach specializing in the integration of science, spirit and plant medicine into public health.
