Courtney Allen-Gentry: Where is the sweet spot that might relieve our despair?

While we sit on the precipice of the most polarizing electoral period in modern times, this Black nurse leader is searching for the middle way through the deep racial and class divisions troubling this nation.

Our country, like Nebraska, has become a spiritual battleground as we fight for the soul of our nation and the heart of the heartland of America.

As you already know, a great number of things affect our health that we often do not think of as health care concerns, including where we live and work, the quality of our neighborhoods, how rich or poor we are; our level of education or race or ethnicity. These social factors actually have a greater impact and influence on individual health than the medical care we receive. While America leads the world in medical research and medical care, for all we spend on health care, we ought to be the healthiest people on Earth. Yet on some of the most important indicators, like how long we live, or the current COVID-19 response, we’re not even in the top 25, behind countries like Bosnia and Jordan.

It’s really time for America to stop thinking of health as something we get at the doctor’s office, but instead as something that starts in our families, in our schools and workplaces, in our playgrounds and parks, and in the air we breathe and the water we drink.