David Harsanyi: Concern over inflation is real, with heavy costs for the public

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain recently endorsed the idea that inflation and supply-chain struggles Americans are struggling with are “high-class problems.”

I’m in no position to comment on whether the inflation spike we’re experiencing is “transitory” or not (though, metaphysically speaking, isn’t everything?). Maybe it will be a short-term problem sparked by supply shocks and pent-up post-COVID demand, or maybe inflation will linger for years and become a self-fulfilling prophecy due to expectations.

Whatever the case, a president who feels comfortable with taking credit for “creating” millions of jobs after state-compelled shutdowns is likely going to be blamed. You can’t have it both ways.

And while it’s not unreasonable for an economist such as Jason Furman to point out that, in the big picture, most of America’s tribulations are “high-class,” it’s quite a different story for the administration to dismiss those concerns. Because in our reality — the one where the president promised to fix everything — the inflation debate is important for a number of reasons.