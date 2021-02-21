David Harsanyi: Conservatism's left-wing critics should realize their own authoritarianism

To bolster the claim of this minoritarian autocracy, Hayes is impelled to create the impression that the overriding national consensus is being thwarted. “Democrats have established a narrow but surprisingly durable electoral majority, holding control of the House, winning back the Senate, and taking the presidency by 7 million votes,” he argues.

This is wishful thinking. Voters are fickle and mercurial, and the fleeting vagaries of public sentiment are constantly changing. Four years ago, Republicans controlled everything, too. What has changed? Not much, really. Even in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic and subsequent economic downturn; even with Donald Trump’s boorishness and self-destructive behavior; even with a sloppy election that showered paper ballots on nearly everyone in the country — even then, Republicans came somewhere within 45,000 to 90,000 votes of controlling all of Washington’s institutions once again.

There is a good chance that the GOP will take back the House in 2022; the Senate is tied; and nobody has a clue what will happen in the presidential election of 2024. 1932 this was not.