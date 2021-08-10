David Harsanyi: No, President Biden doesn't have authority to disregard the Constitution

Joe Biden certainly isn’t the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new “eviction moratorium,” he informed Americans that the “bulk of constitutional scholars” would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is “not likely to pass constitutional muster.”

Not likely? It already failed. In June, Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed with the majority Supreme Court that the CDC “exceeded its existing statutory authority,” even though he allowed the order to sunset. The president admitted as much, noting that the new moratorium is meant to give the administration time to act on “rental assistance” before the court again shuts it down.

What stops Biden from stalling and trying a third time? A 10th time?

Biden admitted to the media that he would be circumventing the courts, the law and his oath of office in which he promised, to the best of his ability, to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” not to infringe on the property rights of Americans to placate crackpot socialists in his party.