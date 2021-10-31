David Harsanyi: Progressives' policy agenda would erode work ethic, economic strength

Americans have long touted the value of personal responsibility, though they have often been mocked by elites as hopelessly simplistic when they do. Yet, according to the World Values Survey, 70% of Americans still believe that the poor can escape poverty if they work hard enough — though you wouldn’t know it listening to today’s Democrats. Only 35% of Europeans share this view. Europeans also believe that the wealthy are undeserving of their riches.

Wealthy Americans are far more likely to have earned their money. In one long-term study titled “Family, Education, and Sources of Wealth among the Richest Americans, 1982-2012,” economists Steven N. Kaplan and Joshua D. Rauh investigated the behaviors and backgrounds of the 400 wealthiest individuals in the United States over 30 years as reported by Forbes. They found that the share of the self-made wealthy had risen from 40% in 1982 to 69% by 2011. Similarly, an analysis by finance researchers for the libertarian Cato Journal determined that half of the wealth in the Forbes 400 has been “newly created in one generation.”

They either ignore or dismiss the economic downsides of dependency, and they dismiss the numerous core freedoms, both individual and communal, that are lost when living under the bureaucratic thumb of a monolithic, centralized, soul-sucking enterprise like the European Union.