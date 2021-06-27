David Harsanyi: Republicans are the only obstructionists? Look at the actual history

Let’s not forget, either, that Democrats blew up the judicial filibuster. And when it backfired and Republicans followed the new rules Sen. Harry Reid had instituted, Democrats tried to redefine judicial confirmations as “packing the court.” There is a perpetually evolving set of rules, with one constant: These rules must benefit Democrats.

It was also Democrats, led by Biden, who blew up the norms of decorum and bipartisanship in the Supreme Court confirmation hearings when they politicized the nominations of Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas. Only three Democrats voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch. Only one Democrat — Sen. Joe Manchin — voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh after Democrats smeared him with their unsubstantiated charges. And not one Democrat voted for Amy Coney Barrett. Five Republicans voted to confirm Elena Kagan, and nine voted to confirm Sonia Sotomayor before Mitch McConnell followed the “Biden rule” on Merrick Garland.

There’s really nothing wrong with inaction in Congress if the country is fundamentally at odds over policy — which is clearly the case these days. The system is built — and political parties exist — to stop each other’s excesses. In that regard, the filibuster has been one of the most effective tools in preserving some semblance of proper constitutional governance.

Now, political parties might be right or wrong, but only one clamors to blow up the rules every time it doesn’t get its way. And just because Harwood seems to be under the impression that the only vote that matters in Washington is one that propels liberal initiatives doesn’t entitle him to rewrite history.