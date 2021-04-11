David Harsanyi: The many ironies of MLB's All-Star Game decision

Major League Baseball is moving its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, to Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. This, says ESPN, is “in response to a new Georgia law that has civil rights groups concerned about its potential to restrict voting access for people of color.”

Or, more likely, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred moved the game because he is concerned about Rob Manfred.

Cobb County estimates that losing the game will cost the region more than $100 million. Atlanta, a city with a 51% black population — the largest Black-majority metro area in the nation — will lose most of all. The decision is certainly a peculiar way for professional baseball to show solidarity with the African American community.

Denver’s Black population, on the other hand, is somewhere around 9%. You want to see a segregated city, come visit Denver. That might be something Manfred, who runs a league with one Black majority owner, could ponder as his limo drives by the blinding whiteness of neighborhoods like “Stapleton” — officially changed to the anodyne “Central Park” less than a year ago — on his way from Denver International to downtown.