Deborah R. Gilg; How voters can plan an anxiety-free election night

Why? Because it’s unlikely we’ll have a final tally of votes on election night. Nearly 75% of the electorate can vote remotely this year and many are more likely to do so because of the pandemic. This means the count will be slower. In some states, poll workers can’t begin to count ballots before election day regardless of when they’re received, while in others, ballots need only be mailed by election day and of course can’t be counted until they’re received. A slow count simply reflects our unusual times. It has nothing to do with the legitimacy of the process.