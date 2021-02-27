Des Moines Register: Iowa's prosecution of reporter violates freedom of the press

The crowd, which started with about a dozen protesters at mid-afternoon, swelled to well over 100 by 6:30 p.m., when Sahouri started tweeting photos and observations as protesters blocked traffic on Merle Hay Road and Douglas Avenue. Just before 8 p.m., police deployed tear gas and “drove vandals and other protesters away from the mall and across Douglas Avenue,” the Register reported. Sahouri moved with the protesters and was across the street from the mall when she was pepper-sprayed in the face and arrested.

By department policy, the arresting officer should have activated his body camera to capture video of the arrest, but he did not. Sahouri and her boyfriend say they repeatedly identified her as a reporter. In a video shot by Sahouri while in a police transport vehicle, she says she moved away from police and repeatedly stated that she was press. Another Register reporter who was with Sahouri but was not arrested shared the same account of Sahouri’s arrest. Editors and Register attorneys quickly notified authorities that Sahouri was a Register reporter on assignment to cover the protest and demanded she be released. Yet she was detained for a total of about three hours and taken to the Polk County Jail. The charges filed against her remain pending.