Doyle McManus: Biden is moving quickly because it's politically smart to do so

The political clock ticks even more loudly for Biden. Most political prognosticators say Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats are likely to lose their majority in the House of Representatives next year, and history is on their side. The president’s party has lost an average of 22 seats in every midterm election since World War II; if Pelosi loses only five, she’s out.

If the GOP regains the House, Biden’s window for passing ambitious legislation will abruptly slam shut, just as it did for Donald Trump at his two-year mark in 2018 and Obama at his in 2010.

During his two years of one-party control, Obama passed three major bills: an economic stimulus package, Obamacare and the Dodd-Frank financial reforms. Trump, whose self-proclaimed genius as a deal-maker deserted him in Washington, passed only one: his 2017 tax cut. Biden is hoping to outdo Obama’s record with much bigger dollars.

Now add a more personal factor: Biden’s intimations of mortality.

Every 78-year-old knows his remaining days on Earth are numbered. I’m a decade younger than 78, and even I have begun to suspect I may not live forever.