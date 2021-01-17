Doyle McManus: McConnell will still be a key figure under a Biden presidency

As president, Joe Biden will face an obstacle — a still hard-to-control U.S. Senate.
Republicans no longer have a majority, and in the 50-50 Senate, Vice President-to-be Kamala Harris will be able to cast tie-breaking votes. But don’t expect harmony. Democrats are a fractious lot, and expecting them to walk lockstep is like expecting Donald Trump to apologize: It’s not going to happen.
Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer of New York will run the place instead of Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and the two men are already discussing a bipartisan agreement on committee budgets and procedures. It will probably be called a “power-sharing deal,” but that will be an overstatement; Schumer will control the agenda.
That doesn’t mean, however, that McConnell, as minority leader, won’t try to gum up the works — and in a Senate this close, he’ll have enormous power to do so.
“There’s no guarantee that Chuck Schumer will get anything done if he doesn’t get the cooperation of Mitch McConnell,” former Democratic leader Tom Daschle told me.
On some issues, Schumer should have little problem. With 50 votes plus Harris, Biden’s Cabinet nominations should be easy to confirm fairly quickly; judicial nominations too.
With 50 votes, Democrats will also be able to pass a budget bill, through the process known as reconciliation. They’ll do their best to pack the measure with anything that can be described as budgetary: an economic stimulus package, a modest expansion of Obamacare, tax hikes on the wealthy.
But most of Biden’s other priorities will need 60 votes to move ahead. That includes a new Voting Rights Act, immigration reform and a $15 minimum wage. And he’ll still face McConnell, the implacable obstructionist who battled then-President Barack Obama to a standstill in 2009 when Democrats held a much larger, purportedly “filibuster-proof” majority of 60 seats.
Back then, McConnell spurned Obama’s appeals to compromise and made sure other Republicans did too. He believed his party’s route to power lay in opposing the Democratic president at every turn.
But two elements are different now. A 50-50 Senate is inherently unstable. It gives every senator a chance to create an instant majority by voting with the other side. Then there’s the Biden factor. The new president campaigned as a champion of bipartisan horse-trading.
One more effect, perhaps the most important: A 50-50 Senate will pull Biden and his agenda toward the center. He can’t risk losing the votes of Senate moderates. And, being Biden, he’ll be tempted to try his luck in wooing a few Republicans over to his side, disrupting McConnell’s inevitable attempts at obstruction.