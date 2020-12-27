Elexis Martinez: 2020 taught us to be strong, because strong was the only thing left to be

Deep breath in. Deep breath out. We are less than a week away from a new year.

Some of us lost loved ones, some of us lost jobs, some of us lost our identity. All of us experienced a shift in the “normal” that we leaned on. A worry ignited in parents for their children’s mental health in a remote learning environment. Teachers feared for the students who relied on the classroom as their safe space. Many families struggled to put food on the table, and the feeling of isolation and loneliness crept into the bodies of the elderly.

For many of us, this year tested our faith. Our faith in God, in higher powers, in the education and justice system, in police officers, in our government.

As I reflect on this year, I’ve come to terms with the valuable reminders and lessons we were given. We were reminded to cherish our loved ones and to not take for granted the time spent with them, taught to truly value and appreciate our teachers, health-care and essential workers, and to be grateful for the jobs that we were blessed with.