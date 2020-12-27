Elexis Martinez: 2020 taught us to be strong, because strong was the only thing left to be

Deep breath in. Deep breath out. We are less than a week away from a new year.
Some of us lost loved ones, some of us lost jobs, some of us lost our identity. All of us experienced a shift in the “normal” that we leaned on. A worry ignited in parents for their children’s mental health in a remote learning environment. Teachers feared for the students who relied on the classroom as their safe space. Many families struggled to put food on the table, and the feeling of isolation and loneliness crept into the bodies of the elderly.
For many of us, this year tested our faith. Our faith in God, in higher powers, in the education and justice system, in police officers, in our government.
As I reflect on this year, I’ve come to terms with the valuable reminders and lessons we were given. We were reminded to cherish our loved ones and to not take for granted the time spent with them, taught to truly value and appreciate our teachers, health-care and essential workers, and to be grateful for the jobs that we were blessed with.
2020 taught us the true meaning of fighting for what’s right. It presented us the opportunity to fight for injustices in our neighborhoods and our nation. It taught us resiliency; how to fight back against racism, sickness and depression. It taught us that even though I may not agree about masks’ effectiveness, I choose to wear one because my neighbor would be thankful. It taught us how short life is and that in a blink of an eye, your whole life can change.
It taught us that legends and superheroes don’t live forever. Rest in peace, Chad Boswick and Kobe Bryant. But in that season of hurt, we learned how to become our own neighborhood black panthers and the best girl dads.
It taught us how to appreciate our grandparents’ stories, love and hugs. How to be strong for them in their time of uncertainty. It taught us to never miss another call from Grandma and always kiss Grandpa goodbye.
It taught parents how to be teachers, principals, nurses, counselors and lunch servers all while maintaining their own employment and responsibilities. It taught us patience, or ... maybe not so much after your kid’s 100th time calling for you.
It taught athletes how to create their own energy in the emptiness and how to perform without family and friends cheering them on.
We learned how to be creative with our hair, workouts and social life when everything was closed. Living rooms became weight rooms, bathrooms became salons and driveways became neighborhood bars.
We learned how to spend less time on our phones and more time structuring business ideas into plans. Unfortunately, some businesses may never reopen, but this year did birth new ones.
The spent time alone taught us how to love ourselves from the inside out. It taught us who we are and what we stand for and that we were capable of watching that many hours of Netflix.
Some of us learned how to pray. And I mean really pray. We prayed hard for our mental health, our families and friends, our neighbors, our teachers and health-care workers, the elderly, the sick and for our nation’s civil unrest.
We learned community. That a little bit of hope, generosity and a willingness to understand one another goes along way. Mary McLeod Bethune said, “World peace and brotherhood are based on a common understanding of the contributions and cultures of all races and creeds.”
It taught us that even though our political views are polar opposite, I still love you.
And it reminded us how to navigate our faith during hardest of times.
It taught us how to be strong. Because in 2020, strong was the only thing left to be.
If you are like me and needed a little bit of hope, here is your sign to hold on a little bit longer.
Omaha family, here’s to us going into the new year stronger than ever.
Elexis Martinez is pursuing a master’s degree in management at Bellevue University, where she is on the women’s basketball team. She grew up in Omaha, was Central High School class president in 2015 and is a youth basketball coach and advocate for racial equality. She invites reader feedback at elexism607@gmail.com.